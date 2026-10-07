US attorneys for the Southern and Northern Districts of Ohio announced charges against three foreign nationals for allegedly voting illegally in federal elections

The suspects, from the United Kingdom, Pakistan, and the Philippines, each held lawful permanent resident status in the United States at the time of the alleged offences

One of the suspects allegedly told investigators she was told she could vote despite not being a US citizen

Two US attorneys have announced criminal charges against three foreign nationals living in Ohio for allegedly casting ballots in federal elections without being US citizens.

United States Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II for the Southern District of Ohio and United States Attorney David M. Toepfer for the Northern District of Ohio jointly announced the arrests, alongside Acting Special Agent in Charge Jeremy Pierczynski of Homeland Security Investigations Detroit.

Ohio prosecutors charge three foreign nationals with illegal voting in federal elections, sparking renewed debate over election integrity. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Three suspects, three districts

In the Southern District of Ohio, Cary Ann Patterson, 59, a British national with lawful permanent resident status, faces allegations that she voted on November 5, 2024. Court documents show the Gallia County Board of Elections received a voter registration card for Patterson in 2005 in which the question "Are you a U.S. citizen?" was answered "Yes." Election records suggest she may have voted in at least 10 elections as a non-citizen.

In the Northern District of Ohio, Arshed Zuberi, 69, a Pakistani national with permanent resident status, reportedly registered to vote in September 2015 and again in August 2016. On both registration forms, his signature appeared next to a declaration stating "I declare under penalty of election falsification I am a citizen of the United States." Records from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections indicate he voted in at least six elections.

Also charged in the Northern District is Eliza M. Moss, 63, a Philippine national with lawful permanent resident status. She reportedly registered to vote in September 2004 and February 2023. According to investigators, Moss told them that the person who helped her fill out her registration form told her she could vote even though she was not a US citizen. Records from Ashtabula County show she participated in multiple primary and general elections.

Penalties the suspects face

Under US law, a non-citizen who unlawfully votes in a federal election faces a prison sentence of up to 12 months if convicted. All three defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law, as the charges at this stage are based on criminal complaints containing allegations yet to be tested before a judge.

Executive Assistant United States Attorney Christy L. Muncy is handling the Southern District case, while Assistant United States Attorney Robert Corts is representing the government in the Northern District proceedings.

Nigerians, others involved in election fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that two Nigerian nationals are among seven foreign nationals arrested in Texas over alleged offences linked to the November 2024 US general election, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Tuesday.

Source: Legit.ng