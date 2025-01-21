Dancer Poco Lee made the news after he got a new tattoo on his body and displayed it on social media

Some netizens observed that the entertainer drew the High Fashion designer brand of entrepreneur Rahman Jago on his hand

They wondered why Poco Lee got a tattoo of another person's brand on his body when the person does not have a tattoo of his brand on his body

Dancer Poco Lee has shared the new tattoo he drew on his body and it got his fans talking. The entertainer had fashion entrepreneur Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, aka Rahman Jago, on his hand which had other tattoos already on it.

In the photos shared by an X (formerly Twitter) influencer Dami Foreign, Poco Lee had several tattoos on his body and some netizens noted that with time, the dancer's body will be filled with tattoos and there won't be any space again.

Fans comment on Poco Lee's tattoo

After the dancer showed off his tattoo on social media, some people were uncomfortable with it. They also tackled him for drawing the Rahman Jago's brand on his body when the fashion entrepreneur does not even have his High Fashion designer wears brand tattooed on his body.

Some netizens felt Poco Lee was displaying his loyalty to Rahman Jago while other people suspected that something may be going on between the men that the public is not aware of.

See Poco Lee's tattoo below:

Reactions as Poco Lee gets new tattoo

Check out some of the reactions as Poco Lee gets a new tattoo of Rahman Jago's fashion brand below:

@Major_ernst commented:

"Well, he has so such tattoos that you won't even notice that but in the end, loyalty is all this means."

@TheDamiForeign said:

"So e go enter hell fire cos of Rahman Jago."

@ThePeculiar02 said:

"That's what they mean by "carrying someone else's load on your head and carrying yours by the hand".

@beri_grizou commented:

"Low-key, may be na him own the high fashion."

@mr_m0rale said:

"This tattoo thing is a sickness. Once you draw one, your full body is next."

@CareCompani0n commented:

"Poco don turn drawing book."

@praizmi reacted:

"He fit be shareholder na."

@kenzyjay01 said:

"Him and Rahman Jago get wetin una never sabi."

@OmoniyiMrbaby commented:

"I suppose that’s one of the reasons why everyone loves him."

@SuperSlimEli reacted:

"Soon there won't be space on his body for tattoo again."

@Abasiono_Ek said:

"Come be like na to draw tatts too o."

@BabaAkuroku commented:

"Taking out tattoos these days no hard."

Poco Lee displays DJ skills

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Poco Lee continues to show that he has more to offer in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The celebrity hype man was spotted with some industry insiders when he demonstrated his disc jockey skills, which impressed the indigenous rapper Zlatan.

A video of Poco Lee heatedly handling the DJ's instruments sent social media users reacting in wonder to the entertainer's dexterity.

