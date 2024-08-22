A video of Nigerian entertainer and dancer Poco Lee, whose real name is Iweh Pascal Odinaka, with a Korena lady has sparked reactions online

In the clip, the Korean lady, identified as Afrokitty, was spotted doing some dance moves as she twerked for Poco Lee

Her skill stunned many, including the entertainer, who jumped for joy after she was done dancing for him

Afrokitty, a Koran lady visiting Nigeria, is having the time of her life as she has been meeting prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

The Korean musician was initially spotted with Egungun, a Nigerian content creator. He asked her some questions and made her sing and dance.

Video of Poco Lee and Korean Lady sparks reactions online. Credit: @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Also, various clips of her with Poco Lee have flooded the timelines as they rapped and danced to Olamide's Metaverse together.

However, a new clip that landed on social media streets caught the attention of eagle-eyed users, who dropped their comments.

Afrokitty was seen twerking up a storm while Poco shouted in excitement. The Korean lady seemed very happy in the dancer's company, which made some Nigerians conceive thoughts that a 'ship' might be brewing.

While she danced, Poco made many funny comments like "Korean yansh dey shake o" as he laughed hysterically.

Nigerians react to video of Afrokitty

Read some comments below:

@biggest_manni__:

"Poco lee don see wife wiffy lee."

@zaddy_ace:

"Baba werey ni bobo poco yii."

@d_bini_boy1:

"Make Una nor knack this girl ooo."

@iamtheblessedewa:

"Poco is one of the most happiest being on this earth fr. Such a sweet soul."

@daddyviccy_001:

"Poco na bad influence."

@ceejay046:

"Poco don wine this girl gan."

@_nalla_wrld:

"I gasped after hearing Lee min ho."

@cjomo_ope13:

"This guy get mission."

