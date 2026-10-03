New Zealand announced the Parent Resident Visa, which allows certain family members to live in the country for an unlimited period

The country listed 3 categories of eligible family members who can apply to join a New Zealand citizen or resident

New Zealand also published the official cost of the visa for prospective applicants

New Zealand has outlined the family members who qualify for its Parent Resident Visa, a pathway that grants successful applicants the right to live in the country indefinitely.

The New Zealand government confirmed that the visa is designed specifically for close family members of New Zealand citizens or residents, opening a long-term settlement route for those who meet the eligibility criteria.

New Zealand names 3 family members eligible for Parent Resident Visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/The New Zealand Herald/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand Parent Resident Visa

According to the official government statement, three categories of family members can apply for this visa. New Zealand described the visa as one that "allows for a parent, grandparent or legal guardian of a New Zealand citizen or resident to live in New Zealand."

The three eligible categories are:

1. Parent

2. Grandparent

3. Legal guardian

This means that only individuals who fall under one of these three relationships with a New Zealand citizen or resident are permitted to apply. Other relatives are not covered under this particular visa category.

Cost of New Zealand Parent Resident Visa

New Zealand has also published the official application fee for the Parent Resident Visa. According to the government website, the cost stands at NZD $5,810 (N4,335,309) in Nigerian naira.

The fee applies to those seeking to relocate permanently to New Zealand under this family reunification pathway.

New Zealand lists 2 visas for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand announced two visa pathways allowing parents of citizens and residents to join their families in the country.

The Parent Resident Visa offers up to 2,500 residence approvals yearly, while the Parent Boost Visitor Visa allows eligible parents to stay for up to 10 years.

Source: Legit.ng