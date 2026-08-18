Daddy Freeze took to Instagram to weigh in on the contrasting fortunes of two high-profile Nigerian families

Freeze praised the Adeleke family for their remarkable public unity, citing Davido and Governor Ademola Adeleke as a prime example

The broadcaster turned his attention to the Okoye family, expressing deep disappointment over the internal rift that splintered P-Square

Media personality Daddy Freeze has sparked a heated conversation online after publicly comparing the Adeleke and Okoye families, sharing what family loyalty can build or destroy.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Monday, August 17, 2026, the convener of the Free the Sheeple Movement delivered what he called a sermon on family unity.

Daddy Freeze praises the Adeleke family as he compares them with the Okoyes. Credit: davido/psqaure

Source: Instagram

Freeze Praises the Adelekes

Freeze singled out the Adeleke family as a model of what shared purpose can achieve. He noted that Davido paused his music to support his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke's re-election bid.

He further pointed to the family's political triumph in Osun state as proof that collective strength delivers extraordinary results.

"Davido left his concert to support his uncle. B-Red and Davido are like brothers. Davido's father united the family. They do everything together. They grow together," Freeze said.

Okoye Family and the P-Square Split

Freeze was equally blunt about the Okoye family. He made clear he held no personal grudge against any individual member, including Jude, Peter, or Paul Okoye, but he was unsparing in his verdict.

"I'm not happy with Jude, not happy with Peter, not happy with Paul. I'm not happy with the family," he said. "A thriving brand like P-Square scattered."

Freeze questioned how a family managing one of Nigeria's most commercially successful musical acts allowed grievances to fracture what should have been an unbreakable unit.

Daddy Freeze sparks debates with a comparison of Adeleke and Okoyes. Credit: daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

The video of Daddy Freeze comparing the Adelekes to the Okoyes is below:

Reactions to Daddy Freeze's video

Reactions from fans poured in swiftly on Instagram after the video went live:

@djreeves_uk8701 wrote:

"When families unite, support one another, and genuinely celebrate each other's goals, there's no limit to what they can achieve. Family support makes every dream feel possible."

@stedokay said:

"98% of naija family are like Okoye's family."

@orismillions added:

"Emoney and his Kcc is another example of family bond. @daddyfreeze"

@themelano wrote:

"Togetherness period!. Regardless of the problem."

@inijames1960 noted:

"Daddy na only you done talk wetin make sense for Okoye family issues. Not siding anyone but blame the whole of them for fighting each other."

Daddy Freeze pleads for arrested soldiers at Peller's wedding

Legit.ng previously reported that Daddy Freeze appealed to the Nigerian Army to release soldiers allegedly detained after intervening at TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding in Lagos.

He explained that the soldiers stepped in to control a hostile crowd surrounding the convoy, preventing what could have been a dangerous situation.

While acknowledging possible breaches of military rules, Daddy Freeze urged fellow celebrities to petition the Army for clemency, stressing the soldiers acted in the interest of public safety.

Source: Legit.ng