Nigerian business owners looking for funding can now apply for Bank of Industry (BOI) financing online through the bank's new MyBOI Portal.

The platform allows new and existing customers to create business profiles, apply for financing, upload supporting documents and monitor the progress of their applications without having to complete the entire process physically.

The development could make it easier for entrepreneurs seeking funds for working capital, equipment, inventory, expansion and other business needs to access BOI's financing programmes.

How to Get BOI Loan in Nigeria: Requirements, Application Steps and Documents You Need

Source: UGC

Businesses can access the portal at https://onlineportal.boi.ng/ or through the BOI mobile application.

Who can get a BOI loan in Nigeria?

Nigerian businesses registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) can apply for BOI financing, although each facility has its own eligibility requirements.

Applicants generally need a valid Bank Verification Number (BVN) for the owner or directors, a verifiable business bank account and must satisfy BOI's credit and cash-flow assessment.

Businesses operating in manufacturing, agro-processing, digital economy, creative industries and energy may qualify for some of the bank's programmes.

BOI also provides financing options for different business sizes, ranging from micro enterprises to SMEs and large businesses.

How to apply for a BOI loan online

1. Create a MyBOI account

First-time applicants must register on the MyBOI Portal using their company registration details, such as an RC or BN number, a valid email address and other business information.

An OTP will be sent to the registered email address to verify the account.

After verification, new customers can begin the onboarding process, while existing BOI customers can proceed to apply for a facility.

2. Complete your business profile

Applicants must provide information about their businesses and complete the required onboarding and assessment stages.

Business owners should ensure that all information supplied is correct and complete, as inaccurate or missing details can delay an application.

3. Select the loan or financing facility

After completing the profile, applicants can choose the BOI financing facility that matches their business needs.

Depending on the programme, the funds may be used for working capital, inventory, equipment, business expansion and other operating needs.

The amount a business can access is determined by factors including its size, transaction history, cash flow, credit profile and repayment capacity.

4. Upload your BOI loan documents

Applicants must upload documents required for their particular financing facility.

These may include:

CAC registration documents

Valid government-issued identification

BVN

Business bank account details and statements

Tax Identification Number (TIN), where applicable

Business plan or feasibility study

Proforma invoices or quotations

Evidence of business premises

Relevant licences and regulatory approvals

Financial statements, where applicable

BOI's current assessment information indicates that business bank statements are generally required for six to 12 months, while recent audited accounts are required for facilities above ₦10 million.

Applicants should also provide evidence explaining how the funds will be used.

BOI loan requirements for businesses seeking up to ₦10m

Businesses applying for micro facilities of ₦10 million or less have different documentation requirements from companies seeking larger facilities.

BOI lists requirements such as a business plan, equipment quotations, raw-material quotations, the promoter's identification and BVN, a one-year bank statement for existing businesses and relevant regulatory approvals.

Depending on the facility, the applicant may also be required to provide a guarantor or acceptable security.

For SME and large-enterprise facilities above ₦10 million, BOI may require audited financial statements, management accounts, feasibility studies, bank statements, CAC documents, tax clearance certificates, regulatory approvals and security documents.

Some facilities may also require additional Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) documents.

Business owners should therefore check the requirements of their chosen BOI facility before submitting their applications.

How to Get BOI Loan in Nigeria: Requirements, Application Steps and Documents You Need

Source: UGC

Submit and track your BOI loan application

After completing the application and uploading the required documents, the applicant can submit the financing request through the MyBOI Portal.

BOI says an application is not regarded as submitted until all required documents have been uploaded.

However, completing an application does not automatically mean the business will receive funding. Each request remains subject to BOI's credit assessment and other eligibility requirements.

Applicants can monitor their requests through the MyBOI dashboard and receive notifications at key stages.

BOI says processing time depends on the type of facility and the completeness of the submitted documents. Its FAQ states that most applications receive an initial response within two to four weeks.

Submitting complete and accurate information can help avoid unnecessary delays during the assessment process.

Source: Legit.ng