Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis publicly addressed Taiwo Awoniyi after the Nigerian striker left the club

Awoniyi completed a permanent transfer to newly promoted Coventry City for a fee reported at £9 million

The Super Eagles forward will play under Chelsea legend Frank Lampard at Coventry City next season

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has paid tribute to Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi following his permanent departure from the club to Coventry City.

Awoniyi arrived at Forest in 2022 from German side Union Berlin and spent four years at the City Ground, becoming a key figure in the club's recent rise.

Taiwo Awoniyi leaves Nottingham Forest to join Coventry City. Photo by Ryan Crockett.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward's exit, however, has now been confirmed, with the fee considered modest given his contribution over that period, with the transfer valued at £9 million according to Sky Sports.

Marinakis pays tribute to Awoniyi

Writing on the club's official website, Marinakis expressed how much the striker meant to everyone connected with the club.

“Taiwo will always have a special place in the history of Nottingham Forest. He has been one of the defining figures in our journey and given our supporters moments of great joy that will never be forgotten...” the Greek businessman wrote.

“We thank Taiwo for everything he has given to this Club. He leaves with our gratitude, our respect and our very best wishes for the future. He will always be part of the Forest family and will always be welcomed home.”

The warmth of Marinakis' words underlined the esteem in which Awoniyi was held at the club, despite his career there being interrupted by injury at various points.

Awoniyi's next chapter at Coventry

Awoniyi now joins Coventry City, who secured promotion to the Premier League, as the club looks to establish itself in the top flight.

He will work under Frank Lampard, the former Chelsea and England midfielder who took charge of the Sky Blues, as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

The Nigerian international brings valuable top-flight experience to a Coventry squad that will need goals and leadership to survive in England's highest division.

Why Awoniyi joined Coventry City

Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwo Awoniyi joined Coventry City because he wanted to continue in the Premier League and most especially live in England.

The striker has offers from abroad, including from the Turkish Super League, but his family is settled in England and wanted to continue.

Source: Legit.ng