The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency publicly destroyed nearly 330,000 kilogrammes of seized narcotics in Lagos on Monday

NDLEA chairman Buba Marwa said the drugs came from concluded court cases and abandoned consignments across multiple Lagos commands

The haul included cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis strains, tramadol, codeine syrup, and khat leaves

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday publicly destroyed 329,865.585 kilogrammes of assorted narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Lagos, with the agency's chairman putting the total street value at N301.058 billion.

NDLEA Chairman Buba Marwa oversees the destruction of nearly 330,000kg of seized narcotics in Lagos. Photo: NDLEA

Source: Twitter

NDLEA Destroys N301bn Drug Haul in Lagos

Buba Marwa, chairman and chief executive officer of the NDLEA, personally oversaw the exercise and said the consignment represented drugs permanently removed from circulation following concluded cases and abandoned seizures, PremiumTimes reports.

"That is over N301 billion that will never find its way into the pockets of drug barons or into the ruining of a single Nigerian home," Marwa said.

Of the total weight destroyed, 246,864.535 kilogrammes were seized by the NDLEA Lagos Strategic Command between April 2025 and May 2026.

The remaining 83,001.05 kilogrammes were attributed to the agency's Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Tincan, Apapa, Marine, and Central Intelligence and Investigation Team (CITF) commands, all operating within Lagos.

Full List of Narcotics Destroyed by Agency

The drugs destroyed included cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, multiple strains of cannabis, particularly Canadian Loud and skunk, ephedrine, tramadol, codeine syrup, other opioids, and khat leaves.

The retired brigadier general said the significance of Monday's destruction extended far beyond its monetary worth. He linked each kilogramme of narcotics to tangible human harm, including addiction, broken families, crime, and road accidents.

"For us at the NDLEA, behind every kilogramme of these drugs lies a tragic story: a young person whose future may have been destroyed, a family torn apart by addiction, communities terrorised by drug-induced crimes, and road crashes caused by impaired drivers," Marwa said.

NDLEA Uncovers Biggest Ever Illegal Meth Factory in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has uncovered and destroyed what officials described as the biggest illegal methamphetamine laboratory ever found in Nigeria. Secret forest factory exposed as NDLEA arrests cartel boss and Mexican drug experts in massive raid.

The operation led to the arrest of a suspected drug baron, three Mexican nationals, and six Nigerians linked to the cartel.

Source: Legit.ng