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NDLEA Destroys 330,000kg of Illicit Drugs Worth N301 Billion in Lagos
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NDLEA Destroys 330,000kg of Illicit Drugs Worth N301 Billion in Lagos

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
2 min read
  • The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency publicly destroyed nearly 330,000 kilogrammes of seized narcotics in Lagos on Monday
  • NDLEA chairman Buba Marwa said the drugs came from concluded court cases and abandoned consignments across multiple Lagos commands
  • The haul included cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis strains, tramadol, codeine syrup, and khat leaves

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The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday publicly destroyed 329,865.585 kilogrammes of assorted narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Lagos, with the agency's chairman putting the total street value at N301.058 billion.

The agency destroys assorted narcotic drugs valued at more than N301 billion.
NDLEA Chairman Buba Marwa oversees the destruction of nearly 330,000kg of seized narcotics in Lagos. Photo: NDLEA
Source: Twitter

NDLEA Destroys N301bn Drug Haul in Lagos

Buba Marwa, chairman and chief executive officer of the NDLEA, personally oversaw the exercise and said the consignment represented drugs permanently removed from circulation following concluded cases and abandoned seizures, PremiumTimes reports.

"That is over N301 billion that will never find its way into the pockets of drug barons or into the ruining of a single Nigerian home," Marwa said.

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Of the total weight destroyed, 246,864.535 kilogrammes were seized by the NDLEA Lagos Strategic Command between April 2025 and May 2026.

The remaining 83,001.05 kilogrammes were attributed to the agency's Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Tincan, Apapa, Marine, and Central Intelligence and Investigation Team (CITF) commands, all operating within Lagos.

Full List of Narcotics Destroyed by Agency

The drugs destroyed included cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, multiple strains of cannabis, particularly Canadian Loud and skunk, ephedrine, tramadol, codeine syrup, other opioids, and khat leaves.

The retired brigadier general said the significance of Monday's destruction extended far beyond its monetary worth. He linked each kilogramme of narcotics to tangible human harm, including addiction, broken families, crime, and road accidents.

"For us at the NDLEA, behind every kilogramme of these drugs lies a tragic story: a young person whose future may have been destroyed, a family torn apart by addiction, communities terrorised by drug-induced crimes, and road crashes caused by impaired drivers," Marwa said.

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NDLEA Uncovers Biggest Ever Illegal Meth Factory in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has uncovered and destroyed what officials described as the biggest illegal methamphetamine laboratory ever found in Nigeria. Secret forest factory exposed as NDLEA arrests cartel boss and Mexican drug experts in massive raid.

The operation led to the arrest of a suspected drug baron, three Mexican nationals, and six Nigerians linked to the cartel.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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Lagos State
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