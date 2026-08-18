The federal government outlined how eligible Nigerians can apply for housing loans through the FMBN National Housing Fund Mortgage Loan scheme

Qualified NHF contributors can access up to N50 million

Applicants must meet specific eligibility conditions, including at least six months of NHF contributions

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has set out the requirements and process for Nigerians who want to access housing finance under the National Housing Fund (NHF) Mortgage Loan scheme, covering purchases, construction, home improvement, and renovation.

The scheme allows eligible NHF contributors to borrow up to N50 million at an interest rate capped at 6% per annum.

FMBN provides the funds to accredited Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) at 4%, and the PMBs then lend to contributors at the 6% rate.

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria has outlined requirements for Nigerians seeking housing finance Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Borrowers can repay over as long as 30 years, though the actual loan amount and repayment period are tied to each applicant's income, age, and the value of the property being financed.

FMBN generally limits individual borrowing to 90% of the cost or value of the mortgaged property, and monthly repayments are typically capped at one-third of the applicant's income, Punch reports.

Who Qualifies and What Is Needed

Not every Nigerian is automatically eligible. Applicants must be Nigerian citizens aged 18 or above, registered under the NHF, and must have made continuous contributions to the fund for at least six months.

A verifiable and regular source of income is also required, with self-employed applicants expected to provide supporting income evidence.

Documents that applicants may need to gather include NHF contribution records, proof of income, recent payslips, property title documents, a property valuation report, a completed mortgage application form, and employment and tax documents.

Construction applicants may also need to submit a bill of quantities and Vanguard reports.

How to Apply

Applicants do not approach FMBN directly. Instead, they must go through an FMBN-accredited and licensed PMB or mortgage loan originator, which handles the application, assesses repayment capacity, and carries out legal and valuation checks on the property.

The process begins with confirming NHF registration and verifying that at least six months of contributions have been made. After selecting an accredited mortgage institution, the applicant submits the required forms and supporting documents.

The institution then reviews the file, conducts a property valuation, and forwards the application for approval. If successful, funds are disbursed through the accredited institution for the approved housing purpose.

The approved funds can only be used for specific housing-related purposes: buying a residential property, building a new home, or improving or renovating an existing one.

FMBN provides additional information on eligibility, NHF registration, and the mortgage loan through its official website.

Nigerians interested in the N50m housing loan can check FMBN’s latest eligibility requirements Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Where to apply

Nigerians interested in the scheme can find more information about eligibility, registration, and the NHF Mortgage Loan through FMBN's official website.

To check the latest requirements and application information, visit the FMBN NHF Mortgage Loan page.

Nigerians can borrow up to N300,000 easily

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is set to empower market women, small-scale traders, and artisans with access to zero-interest loans of up to N100,000 through its upcoming programmes, MarketMoni and TraderMoni.

MarketMoni will provide market women with interest-free loans to grow working capital, restock inventory, and expand their businesses.

The programme is designed to support women, micro-entrepreneurs, and cooperatives.

Source: Legit.ng