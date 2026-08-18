Iyabo Ojo fuels fresh VDM controversy with viral video compilation

Iyabo Ojo set social media buzzing after sharing a video compilation of netizens insulting activist Verydarkman

The move came shortly after VDM made fresh allegations linking Iyabo Ojo to suspicious activities around Mohbad's son's DNA testing

Thousands of Nigerians flooded the comments with divided reactions over Iyabo Ojo's latest response to VDM

Iyabo Ojo has stirred up a fresh wave of controversy online after sharing a video compilation featuring various people hurling insults at social media activist Verydarkman, popularly known as VDM.

The actress's post comes on the heels of VDM's latest claims, which sent shockwaves across Nigerian social media.

Iyabo Ojo stirs reactions with compilation of harsh words against VDM. Credit: @verydarkman, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The activist alleged new findings connecting Iyabo Ojo to the late singer Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, and raised questions about allegedly suspicious activities surrounding the DNA testing of Mohbad's son.

VDM promised to reveal full details in the comments section of his post, which only added fuel to an already heated situation.

Rather than issue a direct response to the allegations, Iyabo Ojo took a different approach, compiling and sharing footage of individuals criticising and insulting VDM, a move that many online observers interpreted as a pointed rebuttal.

VDM and Iyabo Ojo's Ongoing Feud

The back-and-forth between Iyabo Ojo and VDM is not new. The two have clashed repeatedly in the public eye, largely connected to the lingering questions surrounding Mohbad's death and the welfare of the late singer's family.

VDM has consistently positioned himself as a voice demanding accountability in the matter, while Iyabo Ojo has been vocal in pushing back against what she views as unfounded accusations.

The actress's decision to post the compilation rather than engage directly with VDM's latest claims has left many Nigerians questioning her motives, while others see it as a calculated move to undermine his credibility.

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's Post

The post drew an immediate and divided reaction from Nigerians online, with thousands weighing in on both sides of the argument.

@wamiwurld wrote:

"This Iyabo Ojo na the most dangerous Yoruba actress alive!"

@ariessblog shared:

"This is how you know the young man VDM is making positive impact. I can't love him less. God bless him for us.👏❤️"

@njeedeka commented:

"Why is queen mother so restless???😂😂😂😂"

@realrezpektab stated:

"I never see wetin them go talk wey go make me, me hate VDM ajeh 🙌🙌🙌"

@14_daysusername wrote:

"One man vs 1 billion people. Just one man o 😂😂😂"

@gubse.ozturk096 added:

"We are talking about Mohbad, not Una St Peter …….. wumi wetin Una do Mohbad for that huz???? Take mic answer 🎤🙄"

Iyabo Ojo triggers mixed reactions with compilation of people attacking VDM. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

VDM drags Wunmi over Mohbad's death

Legit.ng reported that controversial activist Verydarkman had shared fresh insights into the ongoing investigation surrounding the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad.

The activist revealed that he had interviewed Primeboy, a close friend of the late singer, as part of his personal efforts to uncover more details about the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

Verydarkman had previously announced his decision to conduct an independent investigation into the case, citing concerns over the way the matter has been handled.

Source: Legit.ng