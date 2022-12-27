Another tragic loss has hit Nollywood even though it's just a few days to the end of the year

Popular filmmaker Yomi Fabiyi has taken to social media to announce the tragic passing of veteran colleague Kamal Adebayo aka Sir Kay Kamoru

The cause of the actor's death has not been revealed but Fabiyi as well as other Nigerians are in mourning

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Popular Yoruba actor and comedian Isbae U's father Kamal Adebayo aka Sir Kay Kamoru has passed away.

The news of the actor's demise was made public by his colleague Yomi Fabiyi on December 27 who expressed sadness over the sudden tragic news.

Sir Kay Kamoru's tragic death announced online Photo credit: @yomifabiyi/Q@isbae_u

Source: Instagram

Obviously pained by Kamoru's death, the filmmaker bade him farewell on his page and expressed how badly hit he was by the news.

"O di gba kan naa, Sir K Warrior. . Wabili Kabbar. RIP senior man. I am weak."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Ex-Lagos state chairman of NURTW, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo also announced the tragic news on his Instagram page.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Alhaji Kamal Adebayo (sir Kay).May Allah grant him eternal peace. R.I.P SIR KAY."

Nigerians react to the tragic news

officialkunleadegbite:

"Haaaaaaaaaa mogbe what happened ????"

foodaffairs_bydija:

"May his soul rest in peace."

haybeeconsults:

"May his soul rest in peace , was such a vibrant actor. "

travelwiza:

"May his soul rest in peace "

akinolastudio:

"May his soul rest in peace"

itz_golden_stlouiz:

"Haaaaaaaaa God You know the best oooo "

Governor Wike’s lead singer, Sensational Bamidele, survives ghastly accident

The lead singer of the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike's band, Sensational Bamidele, had a lot to be thankful for.

The singer was involved in a ghastly car crash, leaving his car completely written off, and him suffering body injuries.

Bamidele shared photos of himself covered in blood while receiving medical treatment.

Sharing details of the terrible car crash, the singer debunked rumours that he passed away even though some people seemed to have lost their lives in the same accident.

Source: Legit.ng