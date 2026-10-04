Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle called up Rostov midfielder Ibraheem Mahfus Ajasa ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Russia

Nigeria's squad has been hit by multiple withdrawals, including captain Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

18 players took part in Sunday's training session in Novgorod as the Super Eagles prepare to face Russia at 6pm Nigerian time

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has drafted Rostov midfielder Ibraheem Mahfus Ajasa into the Nigerian squad ahead of Tuesday's international friendly against Russia, according to the Russian club's official website.

The 20-year-old, who joined Rostov in 2025, is set to link up with the rest of the squad in Novgorod as Nigeria completes its preparations for the encounter at the Sovcombank Arena, with kickoff set for 6pm Nigerian time.

Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle has extended an invitation to Rostov midfielder Ibraheem Mahfus Ajasa ahead of Nigeria’s international friendly against Russia. Photo by SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Ajasa's call-up gives Chelle an additional midfield option at a time when the Super Eagles have been significantly weakened by a wave of withdrawals.

According to FC Rostov official website, the invitation also hands the young player a chance to impress the coaching staff and push for a more permanent role in the national team setup.

Key withdrawals disrupt Super Eagles camp

Nigeria's preparations have been far from smooth.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi and defender Akpe Victory both pulled out before the squad's arrival in Russia, and have been replaced by Stade de Reims midfielder John Oromewo and Tromsø defender Vince Osuji respectively.

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Raphael Onyedika have also withdrawn.

The team is without marquee forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Osimhen, currently on the books at Galatasaray, is still recovering from injury, while Atletico Madrid's Lookman was stood down following consecutive Africa Cup of Nations qualifying appearances against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

In all, nine members of Chelle's preferred starting lineup are unavailable for Tuesday's match, leaving the Malian tactician with a significantly reshaped group heading into the game.

Nigeria arrived in Russia off the back of a damaging 3-0 qualifying defeat to Guinea-Bissau, a result that heaped pressure on the coaching staff and made the friendly an opportunity to restore some confidence before the next round of competitive fixtures.

18 Super Eagles players train on Sunday

The Super Eagles held their second training session in Novgorod on Sunday evening, with 18 players taking part.

As seen on the Super Eagles official X page, Bursaspor forward Kelechi Iheanacho, Paris FC winger Moses Simon and Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali were among those involved and are expected to feature prominently on Tuesday.

Also taking part in the session were Akor Adams, Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Frederick, Wilfred Igor, Samuel James, Kenneth Igboke, Chibuzor Nwoko, Umar Abubakar, Peter Edokpolor, Abdullahi Bewene, Umar Abdullai, Atata Michael, Aderemi Adeoye, Isaac James and Michael Stephen.

The session was the squad's second since touching down in Russia earlier in the week, with the first taking place on Saturday despite the absence of several senior figures.

Tuesday's fixture at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium represents the final engagement of Nigeria's October international window.

With the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign already showing cracks after the Guinea-Bissau result, Chelle will be hoping his side can produce a performance that provides some momentum heading into the next qualifying round.

Chelle drops Ndidi for Russia friendly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi’s withdrawal from Nigeria’s friendly against Russia and the midfielder Chelle called up as his replacement.

Chelle plans to use the match to assess younger players ahead of the Olympic qualifiers, while Russia coach Valery Karpin has warned Nigeria to expect a tough game.

Source: Legit.ng