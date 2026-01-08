Oba Tejuosho sparked confusion online with a recent interview about his marriage

In a chat with media mogul Mo Abudu, he described being “monogamous” despite having three wives

His explanation linked his perspective on marriage to his Christian faith, prompting varied reactions online

In a recent interview with media personality Mo Abudu, Oba Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso, the traditional ruler of Osile of Oke Ona Egbaland, left many viewers puzzled after unusually describing his marriage.

When asked by Mo Abudu how many wives he had, Oba Tejuosho replied, “I have three Oloris.”

Mo Abudu repeated in surprise, saying: “Wives, three Oloris?”

The monarch explained: “To you, I have three wives. Three wives, yes. To me, I have one wife. Okay, I’ll explain that to you. I have accepted Christ, okay? The three of them have also accepted Him into their lives.

"So, how are they one person? Very good. Jesus Christ is in me, and Jesus Christ is the person living my life for me. So, you see them as one. Jesus Christ is also living their own lives for them. So, it is the same spirit of God, the same Jesus Christ that is living in each of us. So, how can Jesus Christ now rise against himself?”

Oba Tejuosho’s statement quickly sparked reactions online, with many expressing confusion at his description of being “monogamous” while married to three wives.

Oba Tejuosho trends online

sheddyoflagos said:

"Sense wan finish oba ❤️."

akambisa said:

"😂😂😂😂😂no man has ever had a sensible explanation to defend polygamy. Always say so much but end up saying nothing to confuse them😩."

ndukwu_nwanyinma said:

"Polygamy no be anybody mate 😢😢 that thing will make a man to the talk without making any sense 😍."

adadoby

"I think people in the palace eat different kind of food because what kind of analysis is this 🤔."

l.a.d.y_c.l.a.i.r.e said:

"There is one thing I know for sure …you see this man generation, I am yet to see the generation that outdid them🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

marie_here2026

"What if one of the Oloris does not have Jesus Christ in them? Does that mean you will now have 2 wives, Sir? 🤔"

mbahmartha__

"Spewing jargons."

shahsultana163 said:

"But if one wife cheats now, we go know say they are not 1 body 😂."

adukee___________ said:

"Na 1 baba love, e no wan make dem catch amm, he con dey use style confuse them 😂😂😂😂."

hurnniemix

"😂😂😂, this theory get k-leg sha, all their children are also one abi😂."

ememrhoda

"The look on the 3 Olori's faces says it all. He tried so hard to confuse us but we still knew he didn't make any clear point in his defence. Try harder."

mulattolifestars

"What is this rubbish pls 😂😂."

church_of_the_free said:

"wwtf???? People will say anything to delude themself."

