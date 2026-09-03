Odumodublvck took to X on Tuesday, September 2, 2026, to reignite his beef with Blaqbonez in a series of tweets

The rapper alleged that Blaqbonez spent time in a cell and wrote a handwritten apology letter in front of lawyers

He warned Blaqbonez that time is running out and vowed he would not escape the consequences of his actions

Odumodublvck has turned up the heat on his ongoing feud with Blaqbonez, taking to his X account on Tuesday, 2 September 2026, with a series of pointed posts that have set the internet ablaze.

The two Nigerian rappers have been locked in a bitter rivalry rooted in a dispute over a woman, Odumodublvck's lover, with their clashes spilling repeatedly into the public domain, including old videos of past confrontations resurfacing online.

Odumodublvck fires at Blaqbonez over cell incident, handwritten apology letter, fans pick sides. Photo credit@odumodublvck/@blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

Odumodublvck's explosive claims against Blaqbonez

In his latest salvo, Odumodublvck made a number of startling allegations against his rival. He claimed that despite the two being engaged in what many would consider a rap beef, Blaqbonez had actually slept in a police cell at some point during their dispute.

He further alleged that Blaqbonez wrote a handwritten apology letter in the presence of his lawyers and, even after being told to leave the police station, requested the opportunity to personally apologise to Odumodublvck's lover, the same woman he had previously subjected to public ridicule.

Odumodublvck calls Blaqbonez's name as he resumes dragging him. Photo credit@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

Odumodublvck was unsparing in his message, vowing that no force on earth would allow Blaqbonez to walk away clean from what he described as the "evil" done to him and his partner. He closed the post with a stark warning.

In his words:

"RAP BEEF BUT YOU SLEEP FOR CELL. RAP BEEF BUT YOU DON APOLOGIZE VIA A HANDWRITTEN APOLOGY IN FRONT OF YOUR LAWYERS. RAP BEEF BUT AFTER YOU WERE TOLD TO LEAVE THE POLICE STATION YOU STILL REQUESTED TO APOLOGIZE TO THE SAME PERSON YOU ARE EXPOSING TO PUBLIC RIDICULE VERBALLY. I KNOW YOU KNOW IN YOUR MIND THAT NOTHING ON THIS EARTH WILL MAKE YOU GET AWAY WITH ALL THE EVIL YOU HAVE TRIED TO DO. TIME IS RUNNING OUT."

Beef between two of Nigeria's top rappers

The conflict between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez has evolved well beyond a typical music industry rivalry. What began as competitive tension between two of Nigeria's most prominent rap acts escalated significantly once personal matters became entangled with the professional.

Both artists have traded barbs online on multiple occasions, and footage of their earlier confrontations has continued to circulate widely on social media.

Blaqbonez had not publicly responded to the latest round of allegations at the time of these posts.

Here is the X post made by Odumodublvck as he resumes dragging Blaqbonez below:

Fans react to Odumodublvck's tweet

Here are a few comments below:

@iam_xanz reacted:

"You brought it to the internet. We been no sabi anything.The guy done pay the price for whatever tf he did. So why are you just obsessed? I think you wanna be him so bad.

@Patrickjaymes1 stated:

" BlaqBonez is traumatizing you bro. He's always on your mind."

Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez feud

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid weighed in on the ongoing beef between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez after responding to Odumodublvck’s tweet asking him to release a song.

The Afrobeats star promised to drop the song while using the moment to urge both rappers to put their differences aside and end their quarrel.

However, Wizkid’s call for peace quickly drew reactions from fans, with some reminding him of his own past feuds with fellow artistes. His intervention sparked fresh conversations online about the beef and whether the singer was the right person to preach reconciliation.

Source: Legit.ng