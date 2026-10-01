Tolu Fabgbure has explained why he decided to stop greeting fellow actor Muyiwa Ademola after an uncomfortable encounter

The actor said he tried to greet Ademola at a meet-and-greet but felt the actor was being “offish” towards him

Fabgbure said the experience stayed with him and made him decide not to greet Ademola again whenever they meet

Nollywood actor and critic Tolu Fabgbure has opened up on the reason he decided he would no longer greet colleague Muyiwa Ademola.

The critic shared the story during an interview on Agbaletu with Dele Adeyanju, recalling an encounter with Ademola at the meet-and-greet for Faithia Balogun’s movie, Efunroye (The Unicorn).

Tolu Fabgbure explains why he decided to stop greeting fellow actor Muyiwa Ademola after an uncomfortable encounter. Photos: @tolufagbure/@muyiwaauthentic/IG.

Source: Instagram

Fabgbure said Faithia asked him to come over when he encountered Ademola at the event.

According to him, he attempted to greet the actor, but Ademola appeared “offish”, prompting him to also maintain his distance.

The actor said the reaction caught him off guard because, although he and Ademola were not close, they had interacted before and Ademola had never previously treated him that way.

“I greeted him once or twice, and that was it,” Fabgbure recalled.

The situation apparently stayed on Fabgbure’s mind long after the initial encounter.

He said they spent more than five hours in the same space, during which he felt there was what he perceived as a deliberate attempt by Ademola to ignore him.

That was enough for Fabgbure to make a decision.

“From that day, I made up my mind that whenever I saw him again, I wouldn’t greet him again,” he said.

The theatre practitioner stressed that what made the encounter more surprising was the fact that he had previously had conversations with Ademola.

Watch the interview with Tolu Fagbure here:

Tolu Fabgbure says he tried to greet Ademola at a meet-and-greet but felt the actor was being “offish” towards him. Photos: @muyiwaaunthentic/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tolu Fagbure's comment about Femi Adebayo

Legit.ng previously reported that Tolu Fagbure's comment about Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo's acting ability went viral online.

In the clip, Fagbure openly admitted that he once had a very unflattering opinion of Adebayo's performances, telling viewers plainly that he previously described the actor's work as "plastic."

He did not shy away from the comment, repeating it emphatically for clarity.

Source: Legit.ng