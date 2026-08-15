Veteran actor Saka opened up about his experience working with actress Funke Akindele on her December film 'Behind The Scenes'

Saka addressed widespread claims that the award-winning filmmaker is difficult to work with on set

The actor made a surprising admission about how he personally feels about Akindele's demanding work style

Veteran Nollywood actor Afeez Oyetoro, widely recognised by his stage name Saka, has stepped forward to defend filmmaker Funke Akindele, pushing back against narratives that paint her as difficult on set.

Speaking during an interview with Rommi Royal Media published on YouTube on August 14, 2025, Saka was candid about his experience working alongside the award-winning actress and producer on her December film, Behind The Scenes.

Saka defends Funke Akindele's strictness on movie sets. Photo: simplysaka/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Saka praises Funke Akindele's work ethic

Rather than distance himself from the stories surrounding Funke Akindele's reputation, the veteran actor said he actually appreciates her firm approach and believes it is necessary for the scale of projects she oversees.

"I have worked with Funke Akindele, and she treated me very well. To those saying she's strict on set, to be honest, I like it that way. I'm saying this publicly, not to gain anything. You have to be strong to handle a multimillion-naira project, and it isn't easy. She's humble, caring, and she doesn't tolerate nonsense," Saka said.

Saka was equally quick to draw a distinction between Funke Akindele having high standards and a difficult personality, noting that her approach is rooted in fairness rather than temper.

"It's not that she has a bad temper. Once you do the right thing, she has no problem with you," he added.

Saka also described Funke Akindele as someone who is able to switch between professional mode and a more relaxed, playful side depending on the situation, but made it clear that work always comes first.

"When it comes to work, Funke doesn't joke. But when it's time to entertain, she's playful. I don't have anything against her. If you are lazy, you can't work with her because she doesn't like laziness," he said.

Funke Akindele is currently regarded as one of Nollywood's highest-grossing filmmakers, with a track record of blockbuster productions that demand tight coordination and discipline from everyone involved.

Watch actor Saka speak about Funke Akindele below:

Fans react to Saka's confession about Funke AKindele

Saka's comments resonated strongly with social media users, many of whom felt his words captured something they had long believed about the filmmaker.

@seyipadi wrote:

"This is just it, some many people misunderstand her professionalism for something else. How do you handle a multimillionaire project & give room for unseriousness🤷🏾‍♂️, that's why u hardly trace any loopholes in her movies. She's classic to a fault @funkeakindele take ur flowers 💐"

@deebee1111 commented:

"Someone is spending millions of Naira on production, and you no won make him eye dey red. Strictness is one of the reasons she is successful."

@Tanwa454303 shared:

"I have always known it's her work ethics people call wicked. Many Nigerians and many Nigerian youths are lazy and do not want to work or be accountable."

@abolajiio added:

"What @funkeakindele and what baba saka is saying that's how things should be. We can't be in a project and you wait to hush took to laziness or unserious behaviour towards it, we go get problem."

@Spookytruth7 concluded:

"As it should be...standard and professionalism must be maintained to achieve and sustain success. And in those two lies strictness ans discipline. Those who complained about her are deficient of those things mentioned."

Saka discusses Funke Akindele’s approach to filmmaking. Photo: simplysaka/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele speaks on sacrifices for success

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele revealed the immense personal sacrifices she made while producing Behind The Scenes, which has grossed ₦2.7 billion at the Nigerian box office.

She disclosed that the project demanded sleepless nights, missed meals, and abandoning social events to stay fully committed to her work.

Now, the actress is finally enjoying rest and self-care after the film’s remarkable commercial success.

Source: Legit.ng