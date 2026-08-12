Meraiah Ekeinde, daughter of Nollywood icon Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, shared a cinematic clip announcing her engagement

The video featured a close-up of a large pear-shaped ring while Meraiah kept her partner's face hidden from viewers

Fans and followers flooded the comments with congratulations, curiosity about her mystery fiancé, and some humour about single life

Meraiah Ekeinde, one of the daughters of veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has set social media buzzing after dropping a gorgeous engagement announcement clip in August 2026.

The video, posted on her Instagram page, opens with a sweeping aerial drone shot of a beachfront cityscape before cutting to a personal close-up of her hand, adorned with a stunning pear-shaped engagement ring.

Reactions as Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s daughter, Meraiah, announces engagement with lovely clip. Photo credit@dromotola/@miiimiii

Source: Instagram

Throughout the clip, Meraiah is seen playfully rubbing her man's head while carefully keeping his face out of frame, adding a layer of mystery to the big reveal.

The cinematic, black-and-white aesthetic of the video gave the announcement a romantic, almost editorial feel, with no on-screen text letting the ring and the mood do all the talking.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's daughter shares good news with her fans, they react. Photo credit@miiimiii

Source: Instagram

Meraiah keeps her fiancé's identity hidden

One detail that caught the attention of many viewers was Meraiah's deliberate decision to shield her partner's identity. She is seen angling the camera and using her hand to cover his face, a choice that sparked genuine curiosity in the comments section.

Meraiah is the daughter of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, one of Nigeria's most celebrated actresses, whose career spans decades and whose family has remained a subject of public interest over the years.

Here is the Instagram video of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's daughter's engagement below:

Fans react to Meraiah's engagement news

The announcement drew a wave of warm reactions, though a few commenters could not help but ask questions about the mystery man.

@realmarydave wrote:

"No bi brodashaggi I dey see so?congratulations girl your man fineeeeee"

@jane.nnan commented:

"Congrats to her!!! But I am curious as to why people need to hide their partners when announcing their engagement? Why is it only the back of his head and not his face? Is it a trend now?"

@cleaningservicesinasaba shared:

"Chaiii who is the lucky guy. Congratulations. To born early good. You will train them and they will begin training you while you slay. Chaiii"

@savor_house_ wrote:

"To born quick good oh"

@bolale954 quipped:

"This single life no pain me ooo."

@official__cherishmatur simply said:

"Congratulations."

Omotola Ekeinde shared a loved picture

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Omotola had gushed over her 27-year union with her husband, Captain Ekeinde.

They went on a night date and had fun together as the actress asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married.

After taking some loved-up shots, they went to the garden to eat. Different mouth-watering edibles were sighted in the video she posted.

Source: Legit.ng