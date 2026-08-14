Amnesty International Nigeria launched an online petition calling for justice over remarks attributed to Senator Francis Fadahunsi ahead of the Osun governorship election

The human rights group called on the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to investigate the comments, which it described as inciting violence

Fadahunsi had already appeared before the Osun State Police Command on Wednesday and was questioned for over two hours over the controversial remarks

Amnesty International Nigeria has called on members of the public to sign an online petition demanding accountability from Senator Francis Fadahunsi of Osun East Senatorial District over remarks the organisation described as an incitement to violence ahead of August 15's Osun State governorship election.

The human rights group made the appeal on Friday through its official X account, urging Nigerians to add their signatures to the petition as voters prepared to head to the polls on August 15.

Amnesty International Nigeria calls for accountability as citizens sign petition against Senator Francis Fadahunsi before the Osun election. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

"Online petition to ensure that Sen. Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi face justice for inciting violence ahead of Osun election is ready! You can sign here," the organisation wrote.

Amnesty calls for police investigation

Beyond the petition, Amnesty International also called on the Nigeria Police Force and Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to act swiftly on the allegations. The group demanded "a prompt, impartial and thorough investigation into the reported remarks attributed to Senator Francis Fadahunsi and accountability where the evidence establishes a criminal offence."

It also stressed the right of Osun residents to vote freely, saying:

"The human rights of the people of Osun state must be upheld and protected. People must be free to vote — without anything or anyone undermining their right to make political choices."

The controversy stems from a video that circulated online earlier in the week, showing Fadahunsi speaking in Yoruba to supporters in Ilesa. The remarks were widely interpreted as a threat against members of the Accord Party.

Fadahunsi denies incitement, police question him

In response to the backlash, the senator's media office released a statement titled "Kill Osun Accord with Votes, Not Violence, Senator Fadahunsi Tells APC," insisting the comment was political and metaphorical. Fadahunsi urged his supporters to keep the peace and allow voters to exercise their rights without interference.

However, the Osun State Police Command moved to address the matter independently. In an invitation dated August 11, the command asked Fadahunsi to appear before the State Criminal Investigation Department in Osogbo over statements it described as potentially "threatening, inciting and intimidating."

Fadahunsi honoured the invitation on August 12 and was questioned by officers for more than two hours. Police described the exercise as a proactive step to ease political tension in the state before election day.

The Osun governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, amid growing concerns over the security situation and the potential for electoral violence.

See the X post below:

Amnesty raises alarm over attack in Southeast

Legit.ng earlier reported that Amnesty International has sounded the alarm over a brutal attack in Nigeria’s southeast that left at least 30 people dead. In a statement issued on Friday, May 9, the rights group said gunmen opened fire on travellers along the Okigwe-Owerri highway in Imo state on Thursday, May 8, setting over 20 vehicles ablaze and claiming numerous lives.

While the Nigerian Police confirmed the attack, they did not corroborate the death toll, Vanguard reported.

Source: Legit.ng