Slovakia has outlined the requirements for foreigners who want to pass the Slovak-language test as part of the citizenship process

The test requires applicants to read aloud a Slovak-language press article of at least 500 words selected at random

After reading the article, the applicant is given a fixed window of time to complete a written component of the test

Slovakia has revealed the details of its Slovak-language test for foreigners applying for citizenship, and the requirements place a clear emphasis on both spoken and written fluency.

According to information published on the official government website, the test centres on a randomly selected Slovak-language press article that runs to a minimum of 500 words.

Slovakia explains how long foreigners have to complete Slovak language test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/SimpleImages/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What the Slovak language test involves

The applicant is first required to read the article aloud. Once that is done, they are given 30 minutes to write down what they can recall from the text.

The official details state:

"The applicant must read aloud a randomly selected Slovak-language press article of at least 500 words. After reading it, he/she has 30 minutes to write what he/she remembers about the article."

The format tests more than vocabulary. Reading aloud assesses pronunciation and fluency, while the written recall component evaluates comprehension and the ability to retain and reproduce information in Slovak without referring back to the original text.

Slovak citizenship language requirement

Language ability is a standard requirement in many European citizenship processes, and Slovakia's approach ties the test directly to real-world text rather than scripted exam materials. Using a press article means applicants must be comfortable with the kind of language found in everyday Slovak journalism, which can include current affairs, formal sentence structures, and subject-specific vocabulary.

The 30-minute window for the written portion means candidates must work with reasonable efficiency, organising their thoughts and writing clearly within a limited timeframe. There is no indication that applicants are permitted to view the article again once the writing phase begins.

For foreigners considering Slovak citizenship, the test represents one of the language hurdles they will need to clear as part of the broader naturalisation process.

Citizenship: Slovakia announces language test exemptions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Slovak government had revealed how long foreigners must live in the country before they can apply for citizenship.

The requirement forms part of the conditions applicants must meet before becoming eligible for Slovak citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng