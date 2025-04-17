Comedian AY shares video celebrating Arsenal's UCL win over Real Madrid with friends, including Hushbaby

The comedian hilariously calls out billionaire Jowizaza, demands $2,000 bet winnings after Gunners' victory

Fans reacted to the comedian's bounty with many demanding that he shares with them part of the winnings as giveaway

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY, was in a joyful mood on Wednesday night after Arsenal’s big win against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The comedian, a well-known Arsenal supporter, took to Instagram to share a lively video showing him and some friends, including comedian Hushbaby, jubilating wildly after Gabriel Martinelli netted the Gunners' second and decisive goal.

The video captured the excitement and banter typical among football fans after such a major win.

Not stopping there, AY humorously called out businessman Jowizaza, asking him to fulfil a bet they had over the match.

He captioned the post:

“Halla ma Ogoni? @jowizazaa pls pay me my 2k USD. Somebody help me convert it in Naira....”

See the video here:

Fans share in AY’s excitement after Arsenal’s win

Many fans trooped to AY’s comment section, hailing his positive spirit and joking about Arsenal’s famous "never give up" attitude rubbing off on their supporters.

@obibi_josh said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Arsenal doing the impossible... So proud of the Gunners 😂😂🙌🙌"

@sharonpepperrest added:

"Gunners For Life💯❤️ They can now open the roof.. The mind games and media hype didn't work."

@21forever wrote:

"RICE 🍚 COOKS BETTER WITH THE LID ON 🔥🔥🔥 CONGRATULATIONS GUNNERS 👏👏👏👏 🏆"

@clothinzeez_style pleaded:

"Omo I just want God to bless me with a sewing machine to start working. I pray that blessing of God Locate me 🙏❤️ Boss AY throw 100k show my side ohhh I be your London brother 😂"

ugochi.okebaram said,

Nothing kosign me with football…My own is who is that guy on glasses, putting on matching shirt and trousers..I have an achalugo for him, they will really match like bread and bura @aycomedian @aunti_kaka are you hia 👀

However, not everyone was convinced of Arsenal's supremacy yet.

@agunaokechukwu stated:

"You’re celebrating as if you’ve already won the trophy, PSG will eliminate you in the semi-finals."

@sharkrizlife said:

"Funny how some ppl almost made us believe that Vini was better than Rodri... You all owe Rodri an apology."

AY causes scare at comedy show

Legit.ng reported that AY Makun caused a scare at a recent comedy show.

AY who recently divorced his wife, talked about rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem who was also in the audience.

The comedian referred to a 2004 Star Mega Jamz concert when Eedris boasted of confronting 50 Cent. While speaking on stage, the appeared terrified and admitted that he didn't like how Eedris looked at him from his sea

While the comedian was still on his joke, Eedris stormed the podium and violently took the microphone from him.

The DJ immediately began playing the rapper's 2005 hit, Nigeria Jaga Jaga.

