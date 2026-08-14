2 Robbery Suspects Killed, 1 Arrested After Foiled Bank Heist as Details Emerge

Ghana Police received intelligence on August 13, 2026 that a gang was planning to rob three banks in Labone, Accra

Officers deployed to the scene confronted the suspects in two vehicles, leading to a shootout and the arrest of Augustine Okechuku Maazi

Police recovered two vehicles and a blow pistol as investigation into the robbery syndicate continues

The Ghana Police Service foiled a planned armed robbery targeting three banks in the Labone area of Accra on August 13, 2026, killing two suspects and arresting a third in the process.

The police announced the operation in a statement posted to its official X account on Thursday, August 13.

Ghana police officers intercepted a gang targeting three banks in Labone, Accra. Photo credit: Ernest Ankomah

Source: Getty Images

According to the statement, officers received credible intelligence at about 10:45am that a criminal gang was preparing to simultaneously attack GCB Bank, Ecobank, and Zenith Bank, all situated in Labone.

How the foiled robbery

A police team was promptly dispatched to the area, where officers spotted members of the gang seated in two parked vehicles close to the targeted banks. When the suspects noticed the officers approaching, one of the vehicles sped off in an attempt to flee, Punch reported.

Police gave chase and apprehended one suspect, identified as Augustine Okechuku Maazi. A second occupant of the same vehicle managed to get away on foot.

The occupants of the second vehicle also attempted to flee but opened fire on the officers as they did so. Police returned fire in the ensuing shootout, and two suspects were killed. Their bodies were subsequently taken to a morgue for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

Recovered items and ongoing investigation

From the scene, police recovered two vehicles: a Toyota Highlander with registration number GS-1434-18 and a Hyundai Tucson with registration number GS 7915-17. A blow pistol was also found.

"Suspect Augustine Okechuku Maazi is in custody assisting the investigation while the bodies of the deceased suspects have been deposited at the morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy," the police statement said.

The Ghana Police Service commended the response team for their swift action and urged the public to keep sharing credible information about criminal activity with law enforcement, Leadership reported.

Police arrest fake soldier

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers State Police Command paraded 18 suspected criminals and displayed 47 recovered firearms following a two-month crackdown spanning June to August 2026.

The State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, presented the arrested suspects alongside exhibits that included 12 stolen vehicles, 102 rounds of live ammunition, five live cartridges and 11 cutlasses.

Source: Legit.ng