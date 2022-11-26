American reality star Porsha Williams got married to her Nigerian beau, and photos have since surfaced online

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum dressed up in a traditional Benin gown for her special day

Her husband, Simon Guobadia, sported a white Benin two-piece with several stacks of coral beads

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

On Friday, November 25, American reality TV star, Porsha Williams tied the knot with her boo, Simon Guobadia, in a Nigerian traditional wedding.

Photos of the couple. Credit: @porsha4real

Source: Instagram

According to People, the couple had their ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests.

The report further states that The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Guobadia, 57, will tie the knot again in an American ceremony on Saturday.

Photos of the couple in their traditional looks, exclusive to People, have surfaced on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the photos, Porsha is seen dressed in an extravagant strapless velvet dress which she paired with coral beads and a hair crown adorned with jewelry.

Her husband sported a white two-piece ensemble with coral beads as well. Both looks were in honour of Guobadia's Benin heritage.

Check out the photo below:

Porsha Williams talks about her wedding

"I am ridiculously excited. I am just so ready. I'm not even nervous. I mean, I know I'm marrying the love of my life, and it's just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I'm calm and excited."

Porsha says the only thing she is anxious about when it comes to their wedding is the seven wardrobe changes she'll be making over the course of the two days.

"It's going to be a true fashion extravaganza. I just couldn't turn any dresses down! If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it."

Wedding fashion: Beautiful bride dazzles in 2-in-1 wedding dress, internet users in awe

While white and off-white wedding dresses continue to rule the wedding scene, other vibrant colours are making their marks too.

A beautiful bride, identified as Sekina, dazzled in a powerful peach look for her special day.

Nigerian designer and creator of the outfit, @stylesbyzeeyarh, posted several videos of the curvy bride draped in the dress.

Source: Legit.ng