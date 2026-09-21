The German government published a list of shortage occupations under the new Skilled Immigration Act, covering several engineering fields

Knowledge of the listed job titles is important for skilled workers applying for the EU Blue Card and the Chancenkarte opportunity card

The engineering occupations span industrial, civil, environmental, mechanical, chemical, mining, electrical, electronics, and telecommunications roles

Germany has released a list of engineering occupations classified as shortage roles under its new Skilled Immigration Act, identifying specific job titles that qualify workers for the EU Blue Card residence permit and the points-based opportunity card, known as the Chancenkarte.

The list was published by the German government through its official Make it in Germany platform and is intended to give prospective skilled workers and employers a clear picture of which professions face active labour shortages in the country.

Germany names nine engineering occupations eligible for the EU Blue Card residence permit. Photo credit: Sean Gallup, Craig Hastings

Source: Getty Images

Authorities noted that knowing the exact job titles on the shortage list is particularly relevant during the application process for both the EU Blue Card and the Chancenkarte.

EU Blue Card: Engineering shortage occupations in Germany

The published list groups the qualifying engineering roles into two broad categories. The first covers engineering professionals outside electrotechnology:

1. Industrial and production engineers.

2. Civil engineers.

3. Environmental engineers.

4. Mechanical engineers.

5. Chemical engineers.

6. Mining engineers, metallurgists and related professionals.

The second category covers electrotechnology engineers:

7. Electrical engineers.

8. Electronics engineers.

9. Telecommunications engineers.

Note: Engineering professionals not elsewhere classified are also included.

EU Blue Card: What this means for skilled workers

Germany's Skilled Immigration Act, which was introduced to address labour gaps across key sectors, uses the shortage occupation list as a reference point to streamline visa and residence permit applications.

Workers whose professions appear on the list may benefit from faster processing and fewer administrative hurdles when applying for the EU Blue Card, a residence permit designed to attract highly qualified professionals from outside the European Union.

The Chancenkarte, a newer instrument introduced under the updated immigration framework, operates on a points system.

Applicants with qualifications in shortage fields, including the engineering roles listed above, are likely to score higher under that system, improving their chances of securing entry to Germany even before securing a formal job offer.

Prospective applicants are advised to cross-check their specific job title against the full official shortage occupations document to confirm eligibility before beginning the application process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had published eight science occupations that are eligible for the EU Blue Card residence permit.

Health occupations eligible for EU Blue Card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had listed 12 health occupations eligible for the EU Blue Card residence permit.

The list was released by the German government through the Make It in Germany platform, which guides prospective skilled workers and employers on immigration pathways.

Knowing the exact job titles on the shortage list is critical, as eligibility is tied directly to specific occupational codes during the application process.

Source: Legit.ng