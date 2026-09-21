Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf condoled with the family of former Pilgrims Welfare Board DG Sani Lawan Kofar Mata after his death

Governor Yusuf described Kofar Mata's passing as a significant loss to Kano State, citing his contributions to public service

The governor's condolence message was issued through his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Monday, September 21

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over a decade's experience covering elections, current affairs, and politics.

Kano, Kano state - Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has offered his condolences following the death of Alhaji Sani Lawan Kofar Mata, who served as Director-General of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

According to Daily Trust, Lawan passed away in Kano on Sunday, September 20, after a period of ill health.

Lawan, a prominent figure in Kano politics, was an associate of former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau.

Governor Abba Yusuf mourns the passing of Sani Lawan Kofar Mata. Photo credit: @mechediazortega

Source: Twitter

Kano: Yusuf's tribute to Kofar Mata

Legit.ng reports that the condolence message, released on Monday, September 21, came through the governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa. It was addressed to the deceased's family, relatives, associates and the broader Kano State community.

Governor Yusuf said the death of Kofar Mata represented a real loss to the state, pointing to the former official's track record in public service and his dedication to the welfare of pilgrims during his time in office. He noted that Kofar Mata's work in developing the pilgrims' welfare system would remain part of his lasting legacy in Kano State.

The governor prayed for God's forgiveness for the deceased and expressed hope that he would be granted eternal rest in paradise.

Furthermore, Yusuf prayed that those left behind, including family members, friends and the wider Kano community, would find the strength to bear the loss.

Kano governor urges family to take comfort

Yusuf reminded the family that death comes to all and encouraged them to find comfort in their faith.

He prayed that God would reward Kofar Mata for his years of service to the people of Kano State and to humanity at large.

Legit.ng gathered that Lawan's funeral prayer was held on Monday morning, September 21, in Kano.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf mourns former Pilgrims Board DG Sani Lawan Kofar Mata. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Read the Kano governor's full condolence message in full below via the Facebook post:

Read more Kano news

Kano: Shekarau loses brother

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-Kano Governor Shekarau lost his brother, Dahiru. Family sources confirmed the passing of the retired permanent secretary (PS).

The late Dahiru was a respected figure in the state’s public service and the senior brother of Senator Shekarau.

The funeral prayer for the late Shekarau was held at Giginyu Jumu’at Mosque in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano. Family members, associates and sympathisers attended the Janazah prayer to pay their last respects.

Source: Legit.ng