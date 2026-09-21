A mechanic named Samson was allegedly lured to a location in Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki, under the pretence of repairing a Mercedes-Benz

Suspected cultists were believed to be behind the killing, which an anti-cultism platform described as a revenge attack

Lagos police confirmed the incident, saying the victim's family had reported him missing before his fate became known

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State - A mechanic identified only as Samson has been killed in the Abijo area of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, after he was allegedly tricked into visiting a location under the guise of repairing a car, according to a police source.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Police reveal how missing Lagos mechanic was lured to his death over car repair. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Samson ran a mechanic workshop near the Warike Estate area of the community.

He received a call to come and fix a Mercedes-Benz and headed to the agreed location, where, according to police, he was led into a bush and hacked to death.

"The victim was lured to the location on the pretext of going to repair a Mercedes-Benz car. We were told that when he got there, he was taken into the bush and killed. Investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those responsible," a police source said.

The source added that suspected cultists were believed to be responsible for the attack.

Killing linked to cult rivalry in Ibeju-Lekki

An anti-cultism advocacy platform described the murder as a retaliatory strike connected to an earlier cult killing in the same general area.

According to the platform, the attack was carried out in response to the death of an Eiye cult member named Ola Sheu, who was killed by members of the NBM group on September 9 near Adeba Bus Stop in the Lakowe area of Ibeju-Lekki.

"The killing was retaliation for the killing of an Eiye member named Ola Sheu, who was killed by NBM on September 9 around Adeba Bus Stop in the Lakowe area of Ibeju-Lekki.

"It was reported that many people in the area never knew him as an Aye until someone posted his picture wearing an Aye cult beret during his graduation to celebrate him on his birthday.

"This picture revealed his identity to rival cultists, and he was used as retaliation for the killing of Ola Sheu," the platform wrote.

Police say investigation ongoing

When reached for comment, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer Abimbola Adebisi confirmed the case. She said Samson's family had initially approached the police to report that he could not be found.

"Following the receipt of the information, detectives reportedly swung into action and visited the victim's apartment. Efforts are ongoing to track Samson's mobile phone and locate him. The case remains under investigation," Adebisi said.

Police report that mechanic was allegedly lured to death over Mercedes-Benz repair

Source: Original

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Neighbours said they were alerted by cries for help around 1 am on August 25, and found Adenike lying in a pool of blood inside the house.

oOgun police command confirmed the incident and disclosed that investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of both deaths.

Source: Legit.ng