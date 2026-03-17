Seyi urges patience as his father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, tackles Nigeria's economic reforms since assuming office

He expresses confidence in the long-term benefits of the reforms and policies of President Tinubu's administration

The President's son says Tinubu's reforms aim to address structural issues for a stable future for young Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Seyi, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed optimism that his father's ongoing reforms will deliver long-term benefits.

Seyi appealed for patience amid public concerns over current economic policies.

He called on youths in the Southeast and across Nigeria to place their trust in his father’s administration.

According to Seyi, Tinubu’s government is addressing deep-rooted structural challenges to secure a better future for Nigerians.

He stated this in a video that began trending on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

“We’re asking you all to have faith in Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu. He is already driving this country in a direction this country has never ever seen, and I continue to pray for his life, continue to pray for his second term.”

Seyi said President Tinubu is focused on fixing foundational issues and systemic problems that have lingered over time.

“This is a man who has come in and has seen cracks, instead of just trying to pass by and waiting for the cracks to continue to spread, and just think lets leave it for the next man, he’s actually trying to fix it.”

He said Tinubu’s reforms are aimed at ensuring that young Nigerians inherit a more stable and functional system.

According to him, the reforms are aimed at building a stronger foundation for future generations.

“So that way, when it’s our own time, we don’t have to fix a crack. We’ll live in a house that is well built, with a great foundation, with a great legacy, for our own children to also benefit.”

Nigerians react as Tinubu's son defends father

@AboladeSam027

Why is it that ONLY the people in your family can see the pseudo-great work your father is doing? Do you have night vision? Oh... I forgot. The son of a BAT is a BAT.

@OdugbesanK62754

Your papa na bricklayer?

@AgbobuJosephine

By the .Yorubanization of the federal government of Nigeria.

@umartsiga555

Daddy's boy, where and when?

@Lalloro26412750

NEPO baby on the MIC

Seyi Tinubu storms Imo, meets Uzodimma, Obi Cubana, others

Recall that videos showing the moment Seyi Tinubu arrived in Imo state for the Renewed Hope City Boy Tour have emerged on social media.

A clip showed the grand reception he received in the South-East state as people were heard chanting his name.

Another video captured him at the government house, where Tinubu's popular mandate song was sung.

Isaac Fayose slams Chiefpriest, Seyi Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Isaac Fayose reacted to the City Boys Movement tour in Imo State after Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of the event.

Seyi Tinubu visited Imo State for the tour, with Cubana Chiefpriest and Obi Cubana present, where items were shared with the people.

Fayose also shared his view on the number of votes the president should expect in the upcoming election and criticized the people in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng