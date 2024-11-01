Police have announced that media personality Verydarkman will be arraigned on Friday, November 1, 2024

Verydarkman (VDM) was seen in a viral video rocking the police uniform which the institution was not comfortable with

The police shared the reason for prosecuting Verydarkman before the court which got mixed reactions from netizens

The Nigeria Police Force is set to prosecute media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), for impersonation after he wore their uniform.

Police begins prosecution of Verydarkman in court.

According to the institution, VDM wore the police uniform without authorisation in a viral video in his base. Hence, the FCT Police Command will be handling the case.

The security agency noted that its action underscores the police’s commitment to upholding the integrity of its symbols and preventing their misuse.

Interested people were encouraged to follow up on the proceedings as the case unfolds. Several netizens noted that the police should use the same energy in prosecuting VDM to go after bandits terrorizing Northern Nigeria, among other reactions.

See the police's tweet below:

Reaction to Police statement on VDM

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions on the police statement on Verydarkman below:

@RealQueenBee__:

"I am looking forward to when you will charge the Bandits that are using your so-called uniform to court. A shameless and most corrupt institution ever known to mankind. Shame on you!"

@Chimaizuobi:

"To be honest, I love what VDM is doing, but he’s not supposed to wear a police uniform without permission. When we shot our movie last year, we had to get our license from Abuja, even though we live in Owerri. There are proper procedures for these things."

@_nonconformist1:

"You people are not serious."

@EmekaGift100:

"Nigerian police are targeting the 100 million naira Don Jazzy donated to VDM NGO, nothing more."

@MrsZanga:

"Of all the problems we’re facing in this country, na this one be una problem. Misplaced priorities."

