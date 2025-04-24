A Nigerian man has joined the debate on whether it was appropriate for Obi Cubana to declare his biological son his next of kin

It all started when Obi Cubana's adoptive son shared a video on TikTok mentioning he is a next of kin

However, Obi Cubana posted on Instagram showing his biological son, whom he said is also known as next of kin

A Nigerian man shared his views about the trending topic of who should be Obi Cubana's next of kin.

The man's post comes as people are debating whether it was right for Obi Cubana to have declared his biological son as his next of kin when he has an adoptive son.

The debate all started when Obi Cubana's adoptive son, Chida, shared a video, saying he just learned he is a next of kin.

But in what people have interpreted as a rebuke, Obi Cubana shared a post on Instagram showing off his biological son, Alex and naming him his next of kin.

Some social media users have said it was not up for debate who should be the billionaire's next of kin.

In his reaction, an X user, Mazi Nathan, said it is not good that people are blaming Obi Cubana for pointing out his next of kin.

He said:

"I have a biological son —born of my own flesh, who is alive and well. But I’m supposed to make my adopted son my next of kin? Can we, for once, just tell ourselves the truth? If Obi Cubana were your father, would you be okay with him naming his adopted son as his next of kin? Though Obi Cubana could have handled the situation differently by simply asking the adopted son to take down the post. He is a leader, and a father and he should have acted accordingly."

Reactions to man's post about Obi Cubana

@lifeinsolace said:

"Please, don't adopt any child if you cannot love him/her like your biological child. You can care for the child from afar or a worthy parent will adopt the child. Even if nobody adopts the child, God provides for sparrows, much more a child. We don't understand the meaning of ADOPTION in Nigeria and it is scary for what I am reading in 2025."

@Ekene094 said:

"I was just laughing, seeing their mumu takes flood the TL yesterday after Obi made that post. Like, for real, people in his shoes would’ve done the same—picked their biological son over an adopted one."

@Joeitatu said:

"Did he have to do it on social media because a kid did a silly thing on social media like kids do?"

