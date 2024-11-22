Aremu and his elder brother, Kunle Afolayan, have finally settled their fight and unite to give their later mother a befitting burial

The two have been at logger head over an issue fans were not sure of, and they have not been talking to each other

Some videos were sighted of the two of them having a nice time at Kunle's KAP Village where they were having a funeral rite for their mother

It seemed all is now well between two warring brothers, Kunle and Aremu Afolayan, as seen in a new video.

Legit.ng had reported that the Afolayan brothers were not in talking terms. Aremu once shaded Kunle and his other siblings as he spoke about their childhood bitter experience.

In some videos shared by the ace moviemaker, the brothers were preparing to give their mother a befitting burial. The two of them were sighted at KAP Village, where part of the funeral rite was to take place.

Kunle, Aremu chat with guests

Also in the recording, the two of them were sitting not too far from each other. They were chatting with the guests, who came to honour them.

At a point, Kunle Afolayan was busy with his phone while Aremu continue entertaining the guest.

Recall that the two recently lost their mother, Ayanladun Afolayan, to the cold hand of death.

See the video here:

What fans said about Afolayns's reconciliation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the two brothers. Here are some of the comments below:

@opep_rof:

"Omor."

@otunbadanbabaj:

"Very happy to see your Brother Aremu here.....One love Brother."

@jenniferalter010:

"God bless you brothers kunleafo, aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil."

@taiwo9870:

"My son, I so wish I was there with you,showing you motherly love,and easing the trauma of losing a beloved mum.To think that you just completed making lovely home, decorated and all. She enjoyed for such a short time, but knew how much her son loved and cherished. She knew and was /is so proud of you . omo re re agbeyin iwa no my son."

@akzone_25:

"So happy to see Uncle Aremu here. God bless the family."

@olamilekan_usb:

"No be aremu be that. Thank God for everything."

Aremu Afolayan lay curses on his lineage

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian actor trended online after a video clip of him hurling insults at his extended family members went public.

Aremu, who is one of the younger brothers of ace movie producer Kunle Afolayan, in the viral post, was seen laying heavy curses on his family for not buying a car for him.

The Nollywood actor recently opened an automobile dealership for different types of vehicles at home and abroad.

