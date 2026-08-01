Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal says he will revive the state's textile industry, cotton ginneries and oil mills to create thousands of jobs.

He announced the plan after visiting the Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone in the Republic of Benin with Vice President Kashim Shettima and other governors.

Lawal said restoring the cotton and textile value chain will boost local manufacturing, create employment and improve the state's economy.

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Governor Dauda Lawal has announced plans to revive Zamfara State's textile industry, cotton ginneries and oil mills as part of a broader strategy to generate thousands of jobs and stimulate economic growth.

The governor disclosed this after accompanying Vice President Kashim Shettima on an inspection tour of the Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ) near Cotonou in the Benin Republic. The facility processes cotton, cashew nuts, soybeans and other agricultural commodities into finished and semi-finished products.

Nigerian governor unveils bold plan to create thousands of jobs, names key industry set for revival

Source: UGC

According to a statement issued by the Vice President's spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, the visit formed part of Nigeria's drive to develop agro-industrial processing hubs, strengthen local manufacturing and expand employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

GDIZ Model Inspires Zamfara's Industrial Revival

Lawal described the Benin industrial zone as a practical example of how coordinated government policies, dependable infrastructure and private-sector investment can transform agriculture into a thriving industrial value chain.

He noted that the model effectively connects farmers with processors, reduces dependence on exporting raw commodities and encourages local value addition while creating sustainable employment.

Reflecting on Zamfara's industrial history, the governor recalled the state's once-booming textile sector, which supported thousands of livelihoods through textile factories, cotton ginneries and oil mills.

"This visit brought back memories because I grew up around the textile industry. My father was one of the owners of the Zamfara Textile Industry," he said.

Lawal explained that at its peak, the textile factory operated three shifts daily, with each shift employing about 2,000 workers. He added that Zamfara also had approximately 23 cotton ginneries alongside an oil mill where cotton seeds were processed into edible oil.

Governor Targets Jobs Through Cotton Value Chain

The governor said the visit had strengthened his resolve to restore cotton farming and textile production in the state, describing the initiative as one of the lasting legacies he hopes to leave behind.

According to him, rebuilding the entire production chain—from farming to processing and manufacturing—will create thousands of jobs, increase local value addition and improve the livelihoods of residents across Zamfara.

Nigerian governor unveils bold plan to create thousands of jobs, names key industry set for revival

Source: UGC

Lawal added that revitalising the sector would provide new opportunities for farmers, processors and manufacturers while boosting the state's economy.

Other governors on the inspection tour included Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina State and Umar Namadi of Jigawa State.

Source: Legit.ng