Sinach Speaks on N5bn Lawsuit by Producer of Way Maker: "I Paid Him N150k"
- Gospel singer Sinach has reacted to claims by music producer Michael Oluwole that he co-owns her hit song Way Maker
- She opened up on the role of Oluwole, aka Maye, in the song and how he was settled amicably for his job
- The award-winning music star's response to the N5 billion lawsuit slammed on her by Maye got several comments online
Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Kalu-Egbu, aka Sinach, has shared her side of the story after music producer Michael Oluwole, aka Maye, sued her for N5 billion and asked for co-ownership of her hit song Way Maker.
Sinach said Maye's role in the song entailed mixing it and being paid N150,000 ($300) for his efforts years ago. Hence, she does not owe him co-ownership of the music.
The copyright drama between Sinach and Maye has gotten the attention of netizens as some people supported the gospel music star.
Way Maker was released in 2016 and it became a hit globally. The song has been translated into several languages and the singer's fans have often spoken about the impact of the song on their lives.
The N5 billion copyright infringement suit filed against Sinach has been adjourned by the Federal High Court in Lagos till January 29 and 30, 2025.
See Sinach's statement in the link.
Reactions as Sinach's responds to N5bn lawsuit
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Sinach's response to Maye's N5bn lawsuit below:
@mbasitijesse:
"If this is true, then it confirms that humans are a very interesting bunch. Paid #150,000 over 8 years ago for a song that no one knew would do this good and you now want part ownership just because! Humans will indeed be human. It is well. Na wa."
@aj_the_gunner:
"When people don't do the needful, they cry wolf later and think emotional blackmail will work. Go and listen to Kirk Franklin talk about the label that signed him when he released Stomp. He knew he messed up but he never cried wolf."
@amakarelochukwu:
"These people make money from this music o."
@alphalouisofficial:
"Greed."
@don_siid:
"Greed."
Sinach celebrates her birthday
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sinach shared stunning photos of herself on her Instagram page.
The mother of one turned a year older on Tuesday, March 30 and she decided to celebrate herself.
Social media users took to her comment section to celebrate with the Way Maker crooner.
