Videos from gospel singer Sinach's ministration at an event in India have emerged on social media

Sinach, who is faced with a N5 billion lawsuit, performed her hit song, Way Maker, alongside others

A video showing Indians singing along with Sinach has spurred reactions from many Nigerian Christians

Amid the N5 billion lawsuit filed against her by a producer, gospel singer Sinach has shared pictures and a video from her live performance in Kerala, India.

Sinach, who has since responded to the lawsuit, led Indians alongside other worshippers in some of her hit songs.

A moving video she shared on her Instastory showed the moment she performed her popular song "Way Maker" as worshippers sang along with her.

Sharing the video and pictures, Sinach wrote in a caption:

"Beautiful Night in Kerala India just worshipping with the people of God . Thank you Celebration of Hope and Happy 50th anniversary Pastor Abraham."

Slide the post below to see the clip and pictures Sinach shared:

See more pictures Sinach shared:

Watch a video of Sinach ministering in India below:

Reactions to video from Sinach's ministration

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

ozyokposo:

"We move , Grace!"

adenike_miracle:

"God bless you ma."

debby44real:

"Truly ma'am, the earth is of thy LORD and the fullness thereoff. We love u ma'am , more grace."

glorianstar:

"MamaYou’re so blessed! Sponsored by Grace."

donprosperbright:

"I celebrate grace.... More, grace upon your life."

realberry4sure:

"Jesus is winning everywhere hallelujah."

pastor_m.gaudin:

"India is on Fire of God."

richlifeofkelvine:

"Wow!!! say to yourself God will not stop using me to bless others!! Reachout to the world with sinach music."

brielben:

"Praising God coz this trip is not medically induced but to glorify God."

almaplusblog:

"Hallelujah glory !!!!"

Sinach marks her birthday

Legit.ng also recalled reporting that the singer posted adorable pictures of herself on her social media page.

Sinach turned a year older on Tuesday, March 30 and she decided to celebrate herself.

Fans also took to her comment section to celebrate with the Way Maker crooner while others showered prayers on her.

