Gospel singer Sinach has been slammed with a N5 billion lawsuit by a music producer known as Michael Oluwole

The producer said that they both produced Sinach's popular song Way Maker and demanded for his share of royalties

His action sparkled a debate among fans in the comment section as they discuss his action

A music producer known as Michael Oluwole aka Maye has slammed gospel singer Osinachi Joseph Egbu, popularly known as Sinach, with a lawsuit of N5 billion for copyright infringement and co-ownership of the singer's hit song 'Way Maker.

According to reports by Vanguard newspaper, the case was heard at the Federal High Court, Lagos state on November 27, 2024.

Maye, who is also an engineer, asked the court to declare him and the singer, who got married in 2014 the joint ownership of Way Maker.

He claimed that he contributed to the success that Way Maker had recorded since it was produced in 2015.

Maye further alleged that he recorded, mixed and mastered the song. He also claimed that he created instrumentals such a piano, strings, and synthesizers for the performance of the song.

The music producer also claimed that despite his role in the song, Sinach has been retaining the proceeds without sharing with him. He alleged that her action were deliberate and oppressive. He slammed her with N5 billion as compensation and damages.

Likewise, he also asked the court for an equatable division of all the revenues from licences and copyright assignments of the song.

Maye also asked the court for a perpetual injunction against further unauthorized reproduction or performance of the song, and recognition of his performer’s rights, which he claimed were infringed upon.

Sinach's lawyer replies Maye

Also during the hearing of the case, the lawyer of the gospel singer, who was honoured in US, said that Sinach was the sole owner of Way Maker.

The lawyer, Emeka Etiaba (SAN) mentioned that the music star had composed, arranged and performed Way Maker before Maye's involvement.

Etiaba noted that Maye only mixed the master recording, and he was paid for his work. The SAN also said that Maye has no rights to the song's copyright or publishing income.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the lawsuit Sinach is battling with. Here are some of the comments below:

@okm_herbal:

"Just like that? Sinach that has never been in the news for any sc^ndal or allegations? Abi the person is broke and thought of a quick way out? Nawa o."

@dee_dapper_dan:

"After all these years you suddenly remembered you the producer."

@remilekun.red:

"Olopa ma ko everybody."

@apostlesamsonoloriegbe:

"Are you not paid for it."

@geezzyh:

"It’s like I’ll sue my gateman for 7 billion since he chose to sleep on duty."

@obata_ifeadi:

"This billions way una Dey sue I never see person that won such amount of the lawsuit in Nigeria."

@aramzbelz_thrift_luxuryforless:

"Ochi’m."

@_p_aa_p_aa_:

"Meanwhile church members dae active for socials dem sabi attack for social media…. I hope the honest party gets a fair deal sha."

@dee_dapper_dan:

"Ole."

@i_amkinging:

"Dear lord."

@uwatriciaofficial:

"He was paid for production. All this producers that doesn't do anything for free. What rubbish law suit."

@blessed910924:

"Just imagine, trust no man."

