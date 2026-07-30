An old video of Jarvis discussing court marriages and property rights has gone viral again after her wedding to TikToker Peller

In the resurfaced clip, Jarvis reacted with excitement when a friend explained how a court marriage could entitle a wife to half her husband's property

The video has sparked heated debate online, with many questioning Jarvis's intentions in the relationship with Peller

An old video of content creator Jarvis has resurfaced and is stirring up fresh controversy online, just days after her court wedding to popular TikToker Peller.

In the clip, which is now making the rounds again on social media, Jarvis was engaged in a live conversation with another woman when the topic shifted to marriage and the legal protections a court wedding can offer.

Fans dig up Jarvis' old court marriage remarks after wedding with Peller. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The unnamed woman explained that registering a marriage in court could entitle a wife to half of her husband's assets should the union break down.

Jarvis' reaction was immediate and enthusiastic. She not only expressed her intention to have a court wedding but also made a series of remarks that have since raised eyebrows among viewers.

What Jarvis Said in the Viral Video

The exchange between the two women unfolded like this:

Lady: "Once you come back and have your court marriage so that half of his property can be yours too."

Jarvis: "Hey! Is that why they do court wedding? Africans & Diaspora"

Lady: "Yes now."

Jarvis: "I'm doing court wedding oooh."

Lady: "You know, even if he leaves you, you are still okay. Depending on what you guys agree on. If you talk to him…"

Jarvis: "I quit hustling from today henceforth."

Lady: "Please don't hustle again, don't try it."

Jarvis: "Because free money is waiting for me soon."

Lady: "When you do your court marriage, then now think of doing your white wedding…"

Jarvis: "Leave white, let's focus on the court. So in the court, who is going to prepare the list, me or them?"

The timing of the video's reappearance, coming right after the couple's court wedding, has amplified its impact considerably.

Social Media Reacts to Jarvis' Resurfaced Clip

The clip triggered a wave of mixed reactions from social media users, with many questioning the nature of Jarvis's intentions towards Peller.

HeWhoRemains wrote:

"She's the educated one. She fit drop paper say make werey sign he nor know say na the full 100% he sign away."

Aaliya wrote:

"Nah social media go still scatter this marriage with the way things dey go 😂 make e Sha last 2yrs oooo else I LEAVE."

Vibesznnz wrote:

"Getting half of the property does not work in Nigerian law btw so nothing is going to happen."

Ifedayo wrote:

"Seller is in for a very rude awakening. Imagine trusting your entire life to a lady who abandoned her own career to be labelled another man's partner. She has no other plans to succeed; he is her escape plan! Men's Interests"

Lexjay wrote:

"Jarvis is with Peller because of what she is getting from him. Remove the fame and money from Peller and Jarvis will leave him immediately."

Jarvis' old court marriage celebration video resurfaces for an unexpected reason. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller questions legal warning at court wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller formalised his union with Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, also called Jarvis, in a statutory court wedding ahead of their August 1 celebration.

During the ceremony, the registrar cautioned the couple about the legal consequences of violating marriage terms, including a five-year prison sentence for bigamy.

Peller questioned why prison should be linked to love, expressing his surprise at such a law.

Source: Legit.ng