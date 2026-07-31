France's official public service portal has outlined the residency and eligibility requirements for foreigners seeking French citizenship by naturalisation

The French government stipulated the number of years foreigners must stay before they can apply for naturalisation by decree

Certain categories of applicants, including spouses of French citizens and those with French children, may qualify under different or reduced conditions

France has set out the conditions under which foreigners can apply for citizenship, with the country's official public service portal.

The French government confirmed the number of years foreign applicants can live in France before becoming eligible for citizenship.

France states the number of years foreigners must stay to apply for citizenship. Photo credit: Emmanuel Macron

Source: UGC

Years foreigners can stay for French citizenship

According to the immigration guidelines, foreigners must have lived in France for a minimum of five years before becoming eligible.

The information, published on the French government's platform website, outlined the naturalisation by decree process, which is the standard legal route through which foreign nationals can acquire French nationality.

The five-year continuous residency requirement applies to the majority of foreign nationals who have been living in France. This means a person must have been physically present and legally residing in the country for at least five consecutive years before submitting a naturalisation application.

However, the French government's eligibility framework also accounts for a range of personal circumstances that may alter the standard conditions. Foreign nationals who are married to a French citizen, for instance, may qualify under separate provisions that differ from those applied to other applicants.

For African nationals and others who have emigrated to France, the five-year residency threshold is a key benchmark to bear in mind when planning a long-term path to citizenship in the country.

Qatari citizenship: Years of continuous residence required

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Qatar's government has outlined the official requirements foreigners must meet before they can apply for Qatari citizenship.

One of the key conditions involves a minimum period of consecutive lawful residence in the country before any application can be considered.

Source: Legit.ng