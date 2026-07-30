Estonia has outlined seven conditions that adult foreigners must satisfy before they can be considered for Estonian citizenship

The requirements cover areas including language proficiency, knowledge of the constitution, and proof of a legal income source

Estonia noted that minors who wish to apply for citizenship are subject to a separate set of conditions

Estonia has set out seven conditions that adult foreigners must fulfil to qualify for citizenship, granting successful applicants the right to become full legal members of the country.

The Estonian government published the requirements specifically for adults, noting separately that minors seeking citizenship are subject to a different set of criteria.

Estonia reveals 7 conditions foreigners must meet to become Estonian citizens. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

7 conditions for Estonian citizenship

Below are the seven conditions a foreigner must meet to qualify for Estonian citizenship:

1. Long-term permanent residence: The applicant must have established long-term permanent residency in Estonia.

2. Live in Estonia before filing an application: The individual must be residing in the country at the time of application.

3. Pass the Estonian language proficiency examination: Applicants are required to demonstrate a recognised level of competence in the Estonian language.

4. Pass the examination on knowledge of the Estonian Constitution: Candidates must show an understanding of the country's foundational legal document.

5. Registered place of residence: The applicant's address must already be officially registered in Estonia before submission.

6. Loyalty to the Estonian government: Applicants must demonstrate loyalty to the Estonian state.

7. Legal source of income: The individual must be able to show that their income is obtained through legal means.

What applicants should know

The conditions collectively ensure that anyone seeking to join Estonia as a citizen has built a genuine, stable presence in the country, speaks the national language, and understands the legal and civic framework that governs life there.

Full details about the citizenship requirements are available on the official website of the Estonian government.

Germany publishes citizenship application fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the German government published the official fees foreigners must pay when applying for citizenship.

According to the government, adult applicants are required to pay €255, while underage children included in an application pay €51 before the citizenship application can be processed.

Source: Legit.ng