2Baba posted a warm indoor family video on July 30, 2026, showing him playing a storytelling game with his children

Annie Idibia's daughters and Sunmbo Adeoye's sons Nino and Zion Idibia all appeared together in the living room footage

The rare family moment sparked reactions online as reunion rumours between 2Baba and Annie continue to swirl

Nigerian music legend 2Baba has warmed hearts online after sharing a rare glimpse into his family life. On July 30, 2026, the singer posted a casual indoor video on Instagram showing him bonding with Annie Idibia’s daughters Isabel and Olivia and Sunmbo Adeoye’s sons, Nino and Zion Idibia.

In the clip, filmed inside a cosy living room with beige furnishings, 2Baba leads the children in a traditional African call-and-response storytelling session.

Emotional moment as 2Baba reconnects with Annie Idibia’s daughters amid reunion rumours. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

He narrates the famous tale of how the tortoise cracked his back by falling from the sky. At one point, one of the children playfully interrupts him, sparking laughter all around.

Captioning the post, 2Baba wrote: “Fame fills arenas. Family fills the soul.”

Commenters also pointed out that 2Baba’s brief marriage to Nee Idibia, which lasted less than two years, seems firmly behind him.

For many fans, seeing the blended family gathered so comfortably in one space was a powerful sign of healing and unity.

Watch the family moment that sparked the reactions:

What Fans Are Saying about 2Baba's family time

The video drew a wave of comments, with many weighing in on the family dynamics:

@berryblaast_01 wrote:

"That one no really concern me as long as Annie is happy 👩🏾‍🦯"

@veeystitches_fashion commented:

"So na like this Nee Idibia era take end😮"

@callme_nwendu said:

"Tu mama is looking for you, sir."

@_cherii_coco reacted:

"Where's madam nee idibia. the marriage no even last reach two years 😂😂😂"

@mazi.judepondis shared:

"2baba is a present father."

@anitaqueency wrote:

"Why did you abandon Tumama sir?… Family is everything."

@yemieweka added:

"I love this... he has always been there and close to his kids, and they are very clingy to him, even the boys. Thank you, Lord."

@lincolncityempire noted:

"Some people won't be happy seeing these.. that's to show you how bitter people are .."

2Baba shares special bond with Annie Idibia’s daughters as reunion rumours grow. Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

2Baba appreciates son's stepfather

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba's son with his ex-partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, turned 16.

2baba’s son Zion turned the new age on April 30, 2024, and the musician made sure to acknowledge the celebration with a heartwarming post on social media.

His appreciation for his son's stepfather also captured attention.

Source: Legit.ng