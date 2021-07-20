International model Aduk Akech has sparked mixed reactions on social media after hinting at a breakup with Nigerian lover, Runtown

The model hosted a question and answer session on Instagram and a curious follower asked about the status of her relationship

Adut’s response about being single stirred mixed reactions from social media users who had been following their story

It appears the relationship between South Sudanese supermodel Adut Akech and Nigerian singer, Runtown, has hit the rocks.

The international supermodel recently satisfied the curiosity of her fans and followers on Instagram after treating them to a question and answer session.

One follower was quick to ask about the model’s relationship status and she wasted no time in spilling the beans.

Supermodel Adut Akech hints at breakup with Nigerian singer Runtwon. Photo: @runtown/@adutakech

Source: Instagram

Adut made it known that she is single and in fact ready to mingle. However, the actress added that she's joking about the mingling part while reiterating the fact that she isn’t in a relationship with anyone at the moment.

Her response read:

"Yes Ma'am. Single and ready to mingle or whatever they say. Jokes but yes I"m single."

Check out her response below:

Fans react

As expected, the response from the model got people talking as many had assumed things were still fine between her and Runtown.

Read comments below:

star_gyel_blizzie said:

"I knew it won't last."

mhizzdream said:

"Why can my these celebs find true love??Many people feel money is the problem in relationship

selfie_sanny said:

"Nawa ooooooo….. Reasons I don’t get excited in any relationship…. E fit crash anytime."

jay.sleeeek said:

"Best decision ever we were beginning to lose a bright musician to modelling."

ecstasy_ann said:

"Breakfast don reach people wey I dey admire again???"

ameeenah_12 said:

"so soon"

Source: Legit.ng