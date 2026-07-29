The UK government has outlined what it means to hold British citizenship, pointing to two key rights that come with the status

British citizens are free to live and work anywhere in the UK without being subject to any immigration controls or restrictions

Those who qualify automatically through birth may not need to apply, but others can still pursue citizenship through a formal application

The UK government has set out what British citizenship actually means in practice, highlighting two fundamental rights that come with the status and clarifying who may already hold it without realising.

According to the official guidance published by the UK government, a person born in the UK, or whose parents were born there, may already be a British citizen automatically.

UK outlines two major benefits of becoming a British citizen. Photo credit: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH, Matt Cardy/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

For those who do not qualify by birth, an application route remains open to acquire citizenship through the proper process.

What British Citizenship Unlocks

The government identifies two core benefits tied to British citizenship.

The first is the right to live and work freely anywhere in the UK, with no immigration controls applying to the individual.

This means British citizens are not subject to visa requirements, work permits, or any of the restrictions that non-citizens must navigate when residing or seeking employment in the country.

The second right as a citizen is the ability to apply for a UK passport, the travel document that serves as proof of citizenship and allows the holder to enter and exit the UK as a right rather than a privilege.

How to Check Your Status

For anyone uncertain about whether they already hold British citizenship, the UK government provides a dedicated online tool.

This tool was created to help individuals confirm their status before taking any further steps regarding citizenship.

UK Government releases information about British passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government outlined the six types of British nationality that qualify a person to apply for a British passport.

British citizenship is the most common category, but holders of overseas, subject, and protected person statuses are also eligible.

Source: Legit.ng