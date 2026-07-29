An immigration lawyer has weighed in on former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina's ongoing legal battle over her South African citizenship

Craig Smith explained that Adetshina's citizenship was revoked because her mother allegedly obtained it through fraudulent means

The lawyer also revealed that Adetshina entered South Africa on a visitor's visa despite being declared a prohibited person by Home Affairs

A South African immigration lawyer has offered a detailed breakdown of the legal challenges facing former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina, suggesting she faces an uphill battle in her bid to reclaim residency rights in the country.

Craig Smith, speaking during a television interview, explained that Adetshina's situation involves two separate legal frameworks, the Citizenship Act and the Immigration Act, and that both appear to be working against her.

SA lawyer reveals the real reason Chidinma Adetshina must leave South Africa. Credit: @chidinmaadetshina

Source: Instagram

Why Adetshina's Citizenship Was Revoked

At the core of the matter, according to Smith, is how Adetshina's mother obtained South African citizenship.

The Department of Home Affairs determined that the citizenship was acquired fraudulently, and Smith said that conclusion appears to be factually supported.

As a direct consequence, Adetshina's own citizenship, which derived from her mother's status, was subsequently revoked.

Adetshina is currently challenging that decision before the High Court in the Western Cape. However, Smith was sceptical about her prospects, stating:

"I don't really see an out in this regard. I can't see how they're going to succeed in turning that decision around because it was predicated on fraud."

Adetshina Declared a Prohibited Person

Beyond the citizenship question, Smith highlighted a separate and arguably more immediate legal obstacle.

He explained that because Adetshina held a fraudulent identification document linked to her citizenship, Home Affairs declared her a prohibited person under the Immigration Act. That designation disqualifies her from holding any form of visa in South Africa, including a standard visitor's visa.

Smith alleged that Adetshina nevertheless crossed into South Africa from Mozambique on precisely such a visa. She was subsequently located by authorities, together with her son, and detained for the purposes of deportation before being released.

The deportation matter is now before a Magistrate's Court, though Smith noted a significant legal complication: magistrates do not have the authority to issue deportation orders under the current Act, which has itself become the subject of a separate legal dispute.

"Home Affairs declared her a prohibited person, which means that you are disqualified from any visa status in South Africa. That includes a visitor's visa," Smith stated plainly.

The combined effect of both legal hurdles, according to the lawyer, leaves Adetshina in a precarious position, with her path to lawful residence in South Africa looking increasingly narrow.

Watch the video of the SA immigration lawyer below:

Nigerians react to Chidimma's immigration saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

maddisonweiss7 said:

"Some kind-hearted attorney (Esquire) should please help this lady apply for asylum in the U.S., Canada, the UK, or Australia. This is truly heartbreaking. It appears that many people in SA h***te her and may never allow her to live there in peace. I sincerely hope she finds safety, and a place where she can rebuild her life."

tosinhood said:

"She was born and raised there so why is anyone surprised that she wants to be there. Whatever her mother did will have a legal bearing on whether she succeeds or not but let’s not pretend not to understand her struggle."

tuchijava said:

"Y'all are bored in that country, so Chidinma makes the new every month 😂."

chidora5 said:

"I can bet that as we speak she is still living in that South Africa. She is not scared of her own safety, so why should I be worried? She will be fine"

nenny_media_tv said:

"For so many years una no find out nah as she represent Nigeria una come out ..umu bingo."

baronbigname said:

"Good for her,Someone Nigerians welcomed gave her miss Nigeria and she now went back to claim and fight for citizenship in the same South Africa that rejected her first when she was contesting."

Chidinma Adetshina's South Africa controversy explained by an SA lawyer. Photo: Chidinma Adetshina.

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina dazzles in Miss Universe outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Miss Universe beauty pageant might have come and gone, but the memories remained fresh in the minds of some netizens.

Nigeria's representative at the competition, Chidimma Adetshina, proved her mettle and delivered as the first runner-up.

During the competition, she rocked some dazzling outfits, which made her a cynosure of eyes and one of the most talked-about contestants.

Source: Legit.ng