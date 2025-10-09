Yoruba comic actor Okele offered a hilarious yet thought-provoking solution to Nigeria’s economic woes

He stated that Nigeria should “sign” ex-presidents from other nations, just like football clubs hire foreign coaches

His comments have left many Nigerians online debating whether he’s joking or making sense.

Yoruba actor and comedian Okele has left many Nigerians talking after sharing what he believes could be a game-changing idea to address the country’s problems.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the movie star suggested that Nigeria should stop holding periodic elections and instead appoint ex-presidents from other countries to govern.

The actor compared his idea to how football clubs hire successful coaches from around the world, saying the same approach could work for Nigeria’s leadership.

Okele states that Nigeria should “sign” ex-presidents from other nations. Photos: Okele.

Source: UGC

Okele stated:

“You know in football, coaches move from one club to another. So why can’t Nigeria adopt that method? If we have a president who isn’t performing, we can sack him and bring in another one who has proven himself elsewhere.”

He added that since Nigerians often complain about their leaders after every election cycle, the solution might be to “import” experienced leaders with track records of success abroad.

Watch the video here:

Debates trail Okele's proposal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@dapzinfash:

"Make we sign Barack Obama 8 years contract no release clause"

@DolapoToyyib:

"Thank God Okele didn’t disappoint me because I don’t expect something makes sense from him from the beginning of the video"

@x_rare1:

"Nigerians still doesn’t know the power they hold, you elected them in those public offices and can remove them anytime any day you want if they don’t do well. Why are you all always looking for a messiah when the power lies with you."

@Johnnywest98:

"How can we sack an outsider after making a deal with him to be in power when we citizens can't sack our inside people we made a deal with to be in power, does that not tell you that it is not the citizens' own the country? The citizens are not valued in the eyes of our own people we elected into power, how can we get valued in the eyes of outsiders lol"

@Zmartbwai:

"Did this man smoked before coming up with this, it’s hilarious and at the same time worth trying but that’ll be like going back to where we once left when we were set free in 1960"

Okele comments left many Nigerians online debating whether he’s joking or making sense. Photo: Okele.

Source: Instagram

Olaiya Igwe apologises to Nigerians over Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Olaiya Igwe trended on social media over an apology video he shared.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Olaiya Igwe made headlines in 2023 during the general election campaign after he went unclad by a seaside to campaign for Bola Tinubu, now Nigeria's president.

In a now-deleted video, the movie maker, the brain behind the hit movie Ololade Mr Money, blamed his actions during the campaign era on the revelation he received from his maker about Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng