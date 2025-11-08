American rapper Offset addressed viral reports claiming he turned down a multimillion-dollar divorce payout

Cardi B previously hinted at financial disputes, saying someone wanted her to cover their taxes

The former couple’s split remains under legal negotiations as Cardi prepares for a new chapter

The public breakup between American rappers Cardi B and Offset has taken another turn, following widespread claims that Offset allegedly rejected a $10 million settlement during their ongoing divorce process.

The rumour dominated social platforms, with bloggers alleging that Offset insisted he “built Cardi’s brand” and therefore deserved half of everything.

However, Offset has now addressed the matter directly.

Offset says reports that he turned down a multimillion-dollar divorce payout from Cardi B as false. Photos: Offset, Cardi B.

Source: Instagram

Offest denies the rumours

Taking to his socials, Offset dismissed the story, calling it “a lie designed to stir hate.”

The rapper said he never made such demands and accused some blogs of intentionally fueling negativity around his name since the divorce became public.

He wrote,

“False rumors. Stop letting blogs feed hate. Real life not internet.”

Cardi B officially filed for divorce last year after seven years of marriage and three children.

The relationship, marked by its highs and public scandals, has faced continuous scrutiny.

During a livestream in late 2024, Cardi hinted at financial disagreements, saying: “Somebody wants me to pay for their taxes.”

Though she didn’t mention Offset by name, many assumed she was referring to him.

Offset previously admitted to making “mistakes” in their marriage, but insisted he still cared deeply about Cardi as a person and co-parent.

Read the post here:

Netizens react to Offset's disclaimer

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@SugarBabiesBigo:

"That narrative came from his thirsty stepfather He need to check his parents tell them to mind their business. That Stepfather is a clout chaser. I think he the 1 spreading rumors to these blogs."

@jasmine221125:

"The fact that he said hate campaign he’s telling on himself he been pushing everything for months. such a clown that don’t deserve a post"

@rageaholic68093:

"He'll speak out on this but not about someone talking bad about his daughter is crazy work."

@ITZMESHAY:

"Thank you!!!!! I screenshot the same comments. Everyone is on this train for clickbait spewing nonsense! It’s a lot of kids involved on all sides!"

@DezOnly30:

"The fake news is out of control. Cardi B is an obsession for social media. They act like she Beyoncé at this point."

@jasmine221125:

"The fact that he said hate campaign he’s telling on himself he been pushing everything for months. such a clown that don’t deserve a post."

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in 2024. Photo: Cardi B.

Source: Instagram

Cardi B sets new world record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardi B set a new Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.

Cardi teamed up with Walmart to drop her highly anticipated second album, Am I The Drama?, straight to fans’ doorsteps.

This phenomenal move shows her zeal and love for both her craft and her fans, as she honors them with her latest actions. Social media has been buzzing with comments and messages since this feat made its way public.

Source: Legit.ng