MC Fish has made a serious allegation against his estranged wife, Anita Joseph, amid their ongoing post-marriage tensions

The comedian claimed the actress was allegedly withholding an important document needed to help him completely move on from their marriage

His outburst came days after Anita’s legal team issued a cease-and-desist letter over alleged online attacks by MC Fish’s new partner

Nigerian comedian MC Fish has accused his estranged wife, actress Anita Joseph, of allegedly frustrating his efforts to completely move on from their marriage.

In an Instagram outburst, the comedian claimed the actress was hiding an important document and called on her to release it.

MC Fish claims Anita Joseph was hiding an important document and called on her to release it. Photos: MC Fish/Anita Joseph.

Source: Instagram

“You claim to be over and done but yet you frustrate the process for me to erase you completely from my life. Stop hiding the CTC and let me get my freedom,” he wrote.

MC Fish also warned Anita against publicly calling on God while allegedly engaging in actions he described as wrong behind closed doors.

Marriage drama takes another turn

Anita confirmed the end of her marriage to MC Fish in December 2025.

The comedian later revealed in May 2026 that both parties had been unfaithful during the relationship.

Following the split, MC Fish went public with his new partner, Gbemi.

However, the situation became more complicated after Gbemi shared several cryptic posts believed to be directed at Anita.

Anita’s legal team subsequently issued a cease-and-desist letter dated July 17, accusing Gbemi of online trolling and publishing malicious content capable of damaging the actress’s reputation.

Read MC Fish's Instagram outburst here:

Reactions trail MC Fish's accusation against Anita Joseph

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@_cherii_coco stated:

"Omoh I never blame women who refuse to date down ooo…. This is so embarrassing gosh"

@taaatibg shared:

"If he is doing this online. I wonder how he treated Anita in the house whilst they were together. Women dey try. I swear"

@chika_ndu shared:

"Mcfish get your lawyer to write an application for CTC of the document in question to the organization in charge. Pay the necessary fees and get your ctc. Ctc is not a documents anyone can hide. Stop the drama"

Anita Joseph confirmed the end of her marriage to MC Fish in December 2025. Photo: Anita Joseph.

Source: Instagram

Anita Joseph claps back at troll

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Anita Joseph faced online backlash after congratulating May Edochie on the launch of her Qm Beauty Cosmetics line on Amazon.

A troll mocked her for “making noise” over what they described as a minor achievement, prompting Anita to fire back with a fiery Instagram response defending May and urging fans to support her brand.

The drama unfolded alongside renewed public interest in Anita’s marriage history with MC Fish, which ended amid allegations of infidelity, adding another layer of intrigue to her ongoing online presence.

Source: Legit.ng