Ruger Rains Accolades on Wizkid, Brags About Being 'Mini Idolo', Biggest 1st Day Stream in Interview
- Ruger is out here bouncing around happily and confidently claiming his new name as the 'Mini Idolo'' named after Wizkid FC
- The singer extended his heartfelt appreciation to Wizkid and shared why he would love to inherit his Fan base
- He also spoke about recording his biggest first-day stream and how it came to be, triggering reactions online
Nigerian singer Ruger, notable for his signature eye patch, has expressed gratitude to Wizkid and his fan base for their unwavering support.
Ruger, who recently inherited the nick name 'Mini Idolo,' was recently interviewed by Naija FM and shared his experience associating with Wizkid.
Recall that Ruger released his new song, "Toma Toma," which he did with Tiwa Savage, on the same day that Wizkid released his project, Morayo.
The music industry usually says that anyone who releases a song or a project on the same day as any of the Big 3 is a recipe for disaster, as the song will suffer low streams.
Ruger hails Wizkid
Conversely, Ruger revealed that he surprisingly recorded his biggest first-day stream on the same day. He noted that it only meant Wizkid FC were streaming both songs simultaneously because Wizkid told them so.
Watch the interview here:
How fans reacted to Ruger's interview
Read some comments below:
@dharm_sel:
"Interview been one misyarn sha how do you mean by toxic."
@mrposolas:
"The guy sabi wetin he dey talk... He is obviously happy wiz stood for him."
@muhammad_abbatii:
"Even burna and osakpolo go rush fc."
@phenom_ej:
"Biggest fan base in the world❤️🦅."
@balusi_oo:
"You be goat as you try call us TOXIC 🙄🙄."
@sweetzu22:
"Fanbase wey strong pass some people marriage. Them go rush FC oo."
