Nigerian content creator Sydney publicly disclosed that he has maintained celibacy for four years, attributing it to spiritual strength

Sydney said he used the period to study the content creation industry and claimed he found solutions to help creators build wealth

He invited fans to join him on Twitch and YouTube on the 27th at 1 p.m. for a live session on the future of content creation

Nigerian content creator Sydney has sparked a wave of reactions online after opening up about a deeply personal commitment he has kept for four years, before pivoting to announce a major live event for his audience.

In a video shared on his social media page, Sydney stated that the 27th of the current month marks exactly four years since he chose to practise celibacy.

Reactions as Sydney Talker makes rare confession about celibacy. Photo credit@sydneytalker

Source: Instagram

He stated plainly that he had not shared a bed with a woman in that entire period, describing the journey as far from simple but crediting his faith rather than personal willpower.

"It's not by my power, not by my strength, but by his grace," he said.

Sydney's focus on content creation

Rather than dwell on the personal side of his announcement, the content creator quickly steered the conversation towards his professional purpose. He explained that he used those four years to step back from emotional entanglements and dedicate himself to studying the content creation industry in depth.

Sydney Talker's fans ask questions after his confession about celibacy. Photo credit@sydneytalker

Source: Instagram

After that extended period of research, the skit maker said he arrived at a firm conclusion: without deliberate structural changes, content creators in Nigeria will struggle to ever build real wealth. He claimed to have identified solutions that could meaningfully shift that reality.

Fans react to Sydney's revelation

The announcement drew a flood of comments, with many fans amused by the way Sydney led with the celibacy disclosure before arriving at his actual point.

@shes.willing wrote:

"Was the first info necessary"

@car_matters_abuja reacted:

"We understand am,, after nakin u go enter the other room go sleep. Leave her for the bed to sleep alone"

@fairpmedia commented:

"4 years bro. I must join the stream"

@valentinooflagos said:

"Streaming Dan start this life just have wisdom"

@the_real_tobe_official wrote:

"All the support in the world bro"

@bigwitty._ shared:

"God bless you, and am active anytime for you"

@tonycruiz_ added

: "We love you Sydney"

Skit maker Sydney Talker shares throwback photos

Legit.ng had reported that a large number of Nigerian celebrities, comedians, and skit makers have shared their grass-to-grace stories through hard work and God's grace.

Popular skit maker Sydney Talker joined a blessed challenge and used the opportunity to share his own story. Sydney made a collage of photos of him as a kid, up to being a hustler in the entertainment industry, before he finally became rich and famous.

Source: Legit.ng