Inter Miami confirmed the signing of Casemiro on a free transfer after the Brazilian ran down his Manchester United contract

The Real Madrid legend represented Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before making the move to Major League Soccer

Casemiro will wear the number 5 jersey at Inter Miami, a shirt previously assigned to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami have completed the signing of defensive midfielder Casemiro on a three-year contract, bringing the Brazilian international to Major League Soccer as a free agent following his departure from Manchester United.

The 33-year-old arrived in Florida after honouring his commitment to the Brazilian national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, only then turning his attention to the next chapter of his club career.

Casemiro joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Photo from @InterMiamiCF.

Source: Twitter

The move sets up one of football's more intriguing reunions between Casemiro and Lionel Messi after years as fierce rivals across El Clásico fixtures.

Casemiro speaks after joining Inter Miami

Speaking to Inter Miami TV after the deal was confirmed, Casemiro said the club's ambition played a central role in his decision.

“What motivates me the most, and I think this is true for every player, is winning and continuing to grow. The project the Club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a lot to me,” he said.

“I'm incredibly grateful, and I can't wait to get started so I can repay that trust — not only during the 90 minutes on matchday, but every day in training as well. All I can say is thank you, and I'll give everything I have to return the affection and confidence the Club has shown me.”

Casemiro will pull on the number 5 jersey at Inter Miami, a shirt with notable history at the club. It was most recently worn by Sergio Busquets, the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder who retired at the end of the 2025 MLS regular season after two years in South Florida.

The Brazilian's arrival adds considerable experience and defensive quality to an Inter Miami squad that has drawn global attention largely through Messi's presence.

Casemiro rejects reunion with Ronaldo

Legit.ng previously reported that Casemiro rejected the chance to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League in favour of moving to the United States.

The two spent time together at Real Madrid and linked up briefly at Manchester United during Ronaldo’s second spell at the Premier League club.

Source: Legit.ng