Davido took to his Instagram stories on Saturday, July 19, to react to Ubi Franklin's viral warning about having children with multiple women

Ubi Franklin, who has four children from different relationships, called the decision one of the biggest mistakes of his life during a podcast episode

Davido's comment suggested the advice struck a rare chord with Nigerians, and fans quickly flooded the comments with their own takes

Afrobeats superstar Davido has weighed in on a candid confession from music executive Ubi Franklin, who recently went public with his regrets about fathering children with different women.

Legit.ng reported that Ubi Franklin sparked widespread conversation after opening up on his podcast, Talks with Ubi Franklin, urging young people to learn from his personal experience.

Davido responds to Ubi Franklin's candid message about the challenges of raising children with different women. Photo: davido/ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

The talent manager, who has four children from different relationships, including a son with his former wife Lilian Esoro, was clear about where the real pain lies.

Ubi Franklin explained that while he deeply loves his four children and has the financial means to care for them, the emotional strain and complexities of managing relationships with their mothers have been far more challenging.

The music executive urged young men to avoid “baby mama drama” and instead strive to raise children within one family unit, stressing that growth begins with honesty and learning from past experiences.

Davido reacts to Ubi Franklin's advice

The message clearly landed with more than a few Nigerians, including Davido himself.

Reacting on his Instagram stories, the music star playfully taunted Ubi Franklin, suggesting this is the first time Nigerians have agreed with the music executive.

Davido wrote:

"For the first time ever Nigeria agrees with @ubifranklinofficial 😂😂😂"

See Davido's reaction to Ubi Franklin's advice below:

Fans react to Davido's comment on Ubi Franklin's advice to young men

The brief but pointed comment suggested Davido found the consensus around Franklin's advice both amusing and telling, and his followers had plenty to say in return.

@projectmanager_productmanager wrote:

"But he's saying the truth na"

@prettie_damssel reacted:

"Davido eh 🤣😂🤣😂🤣! That was great advice ❤️"

@drchijiokeadimike commented:

"Sound advice from someone who is living this life for years now than a young man telling you that it is wise that different woman are having his babies."

@ikohvicky shared:

"Exactly one woman one man. My children will belong to one man alone and not multiple men"

@princenwataanayoeze1 wrote:

"As a guy if you want to live long and enjoy peace marry one woman have two beautiful kids with her and enjoy life together ❤️"

@queenvikky44 said:

"Best advice comes from experience ❤️"

@my__bbg added:

"There's no peace in it & money can't solve everything 💯"

Davido comments after Ubi Franklin shares a personal lesson about family, fatherhood and baby mama drama. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido celebrates Spain’s World Cup victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido joined in the global celebrations after Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph by sending a personal shoutout to Lamine Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana.

On July 20, 2026, just hours after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final at New Jersey’s packed stadium, Davido posted a congratulatory message on Instagram, tagging her directly.

The singer, who had earlier declared his support for Spain after African teams and Cristiano Ronaldo exited the tournament, explained his choice by highlighting his close relationship with Yamal’s mother, further cementing his public backing of Spain’s victory.

Source: Legit.ng