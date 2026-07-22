A first-time visitor to a Lagos university expressed strong admiration for what was observed on campus

He contrasted the experience at UNILAG with what was available at another institution which he had attended

Professional networking and career readiness were noted as key differences, as he shared his experience online

A first-time visit to the University of Lagos left one observer deeply impressed, and those thoughts were later shared online.

The writer stated that nothing else in the country seemed to match the level of exposure witnessed at that school.

Man expresses admiration for UNILAG students. Photo credit: TechnicalBen/X, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

Campus environment stood out

TechnicalBen observed that a large number of students maintained active professional profiles online and took part in activities that appeared to prepare them for life beyond school.

He claimed that such opportunities had not been available during his time spent at Olabisi Onabanjo University.

The post conveyed a sense of envy after the visit, with emphasis placed on how students seemed engaged in work that connected academics with real-world skills.

There was a clear impression that the institution fostered growth and readiness in ways that were noticeable to an outsider.

Attention was drawn to the way students presented themselves professionally and to the visible efforts made to build experience while still studying.

The comparison made was direct, with the writer alleging that the other university did not provide the same kind of preparation or atmosphere.

No specific programmes, departments or events were mentioned, only a general assessment of the environment and student attitude.

The remarks suggested disappointment with past experience alongside clear approval of what was seen at the Lagos campus.

Reactions as man praises UNILAG

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

BlackIgbogal said:

"Because Lagos is the hub, update full everywhere."

Obiarije said:

"Speaking of this Is it ok to protray a different presence on LinkedIn, completely different from other social media handles."

Mr Precious said:

"You can’t even argue this. Last year, I followed the stories of their recent graduates, saw that most of them already completed 2-3 internships in top companies/multinational organizations before they completed their 4years program. You don’t see such in another school in Nigeria. None!"

Olawale added:

"Their entrepreneurship program spearheaded by Prof Sunday Adebisi is top notch too. Raising young business owners while in school, taking them to compete for grants in and outside the country. Other public institutions are being lined up to follow their footsteps to create same business/entrepreneurship environment."

See the post below:

UNILAG student shares his experience online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Migwe Obinna Nicholas, a 300-level UNILAG Theatre Arts student, said he was on the verge of dropping out before he applied for the NELFUND student loan.

Nicholas, who performs under the name BMX Royce, said he left his sister's home after her husband pressured him to abandon school and join his business.

Source: Legit.ng