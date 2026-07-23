An old video of Chidimma Adetshina proudly declaring her Nigerian identity has resurfaced amid her ongoing immigration battle in South Africa

The former beauty queen insisted that her Nigerian identity was not connected to the opportunity she received to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant

Her past comments have returned to the spotlight as her legal team challenges South African authorities over her proposed deportation

Former beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina is back in the spotlight after an old video of her proudly speaking about her Nigerian identity resurfaced online.

The footage was recorded in 2024, shortly after the Soweto-born contestant won the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

In the video, Chidimma insisted that she had always identified as Nigerian and that her pride in the country did not begin after she was invited to participate in the pageant.

In the old video, Chidimma Adetshina proudly declared her Nigerian identity. Photos: Chidimma Adetshina.

Source: Instagram

“I do feel like I was Nigerian, and I’ve always felt Nigerian from the moment I was born,” she said.

The beauty queen added that people who had known her for years could testify that she had always embodied the spirit of a proudly Nigerian woman.

‘It’s not because of the opportunity’

Chidimma’s comments have resurfaced at a particularly sensitive time.

Her Nigerian identity became a subject of intense public discussion in 2024 after she faced backlash over her citizenship and participation in the Miss South Africa pageant.

She later withdrew from the competition before taking part in Miss Universe Nigeria.

However, the debate surrounding her identity has continued.

Deportation battle continues

Chidimma was arrested in Cape Town in June 2026 alongside her underage son after South African authorities alleged that they were living in the country without valid immigration documents.

Her case has since been postponed until August 19, while her legal team challenges the Department of Home Affairs’ decision to deport her.

Watch the X video of Chidinma Adetshina priding herself as a Nigerian here:

Reactions trail Chidinma Adetshina's old video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@blessing90000 stated:

" For you clever black who thinks he knows more than Chidimma herself. What do you say now?"

@candiceowen24 shared:

"They must play this clip in court"

@Terriee__ noted:

"She knew her dad NGn & mom Moz(cooked that Soweto story for her stolen ID). If you SAn, you must have a grandparents/ancestors in KZN,Limpopo, EC or MP. To this day she never told us her tribe. She used stolen ID for 20+ years and knew what her parents did. She has ugly character"

Chidimma Adetshina insisted that her Nigerian identity was not connected to the opportunity she received to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. Photo: Chidinma Adetshina.

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina dazzles in Miss Universe outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Miss Universe beauty pageant might have come and gone, but the memories remained fresh in the minds of some netizens.

Nigeria's representative at the competition, Chidimma Adetshina, proved her mettle and delivered as the first runner-up.

During the competition, she rocked some dazzling outfits, which made her a cynosure of eyes and one of the most talked-about contestants.

Source: Legit.ng