Popular comedian MC Lively took to share a picture that has left many of his fans speculating about his relationship status.

The social media influencer did not reveal the identity of the lady in the picture, but his fans have assumed that she is his girlfriend due to the romantic pose and caption

Fans of MC Lively are eagerly waiting for official details about the pose and made it known with their comments

Stand-up comedian Michael Sani Amanesi, popularly known as MC Lively, has been keeping his love relationship from fans and enthusiasts on social media. He appears to be planning a wedding.

The comedian took to his Instagram handle on Friday, sharing a picture of him and a lady whose identity is yet to be unknown in a post with a caption indicating marital bliss.

MC Lively shares picture with lady as fans expect wedding date. Photo credit: @mc_lively

Source: Facebook

The caption of the post suggested that they were playful, leaving fans with some suspense regarding the announcement of an official wedding date.

In the picture shared, MC Lively faced the camera while the lady assumed by fans to be his girlfriend, backed the camera, placing her hands on MC Lively's chest.

See the picture here

Fans, celebrities react to MC Lively's post

Fans and colleagues of the comedian have taken to social media to express their excitement for the social media influencer.

See their reactions below:

@fine.rommie

This 2024 Ehn, my eyes don see orisirisi because of been single. Congratulations @mc_lively

@beesmart_fashion

Awwwww. Congratulations to the first skit maker I enjoyed the most.

@lasisielenu

Baba I just wan make you walk your mama down the aisle for one colorful beach for Santorini, make I just Dey munch on my Chinese beef and una go Dey sip some German juice with Arabian cookies Aje. Men go just Dey on a soft.

@falzthebahdguy

Mad o

@thecuteabiola

It’s time

@chikaeluchie

OMO e be like I go quickly do marriage this December ooo. Looks like this 2024 is the last chance for singles.

@brobouche

Na seyi vodi go sew my suit.

@deleke_fashion

Hope no be say nah this December b deadline for wedding bayi

@staceyfwesh

You see this year omo. Congratulations

@realsophy's profile picture

Haaaaaaa, my friendship

@_prince_lawy_comics

Congratulations my daddy

@robertgiwa

Where is the ring. leave emoji, show the ring first.

MC Lively reacts to United States of America election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that MC Lively expressed displeasure at J.J Omojuwa's post regarding the presidential election conducted in America.

He described Omojuwa's post about Donald Trump losing the Washington DC to Kamala Harris and comparing it with Nigeria's 2023 elections as insensitive.

This led Omojuwa to say that he and MC Lively were not friends but acquaintances, adding that meeting in public did not translate to being affectionate.

Source: Legit.ng